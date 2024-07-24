Core Group Cares Launches RISE Initiative to Support Job Prospects for Vulnerable Populations

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Group Cares, the philanthropic arm of Core Group Resources, announced today the launch of its RISE Initiative. An innovative social responsibility platform and officially recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, RISE focuses on providing job placement and career support to the underemployed, vulnerable populations and those with barriers to employment by partnering with employers in search of top tier talent.

"At Core Group Resources, we believe in the power of second chances," said Matt Fuhrman, CEO of Core Group Resources. "We're focused on empowering men and women with tools, coaching and prospects to provide the support needed to re-enter our communities. This initiative is about enabling connections, transforming lives and strengthening our community."

Partnering with employers willing to provide fair-chance employment opportunities, RISE connects individuals in the Houston area with job opportunities that offer livable wages. Utilizing the unique staffing abilities, team, and technology of Core Group Resources, RISE manages and tracks the impact of employment to showcase the initiative's effectiveness and benefits.

The initiative supports both employer clients and job candidates through comprehensive career coaching, job placement, tax credits, subsidies, and skill development. By partnering with companies to provide these vital opportunities, RISE is dedicated to making a difference and empowering individuals to rebuild their lives. RISE serves underemployed, vulnerable populations with barriers to employment, such as formerly incarcerated, recovered addicts, trafficking victims or veterans.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between employers and at-risk job seekers to alleviate labor shortages and address social concerns through meaningful employment. By providing comprehensive support and transparent tracking, we help ensure that both parties benefit," said Jacob Sweeney, Executive Director of the RISE Initiative. "This initiative is driven by our conviction that all people have inherent dignity and value – and a good job is a significant way to complement that. Helping vulnerable people overcome employment obstacles and secure a career while also assisting clients in meeting their personnel and business needs is a win for our candidates, our clients, and our community."

Core Group Cares is dedicated to giving back through partnerships with organizations like Mission of Hope, Frontline, WorkFaith, and Elijah Rising. These efforts allow employees and their families to address food shortages, global poverty, and support veterans. By combining its staffing expertise with partners' knowledge and resources, the organization aims to bridge the employment gap and create lasting careers for individuals at risk.

To learn more about RISE, Core Group Cares or Core Group Resources, and how you can get involved, please visit: https://www.coregroupcares.com/rise

About Core Group RISE:

Core Group RISE, a registered 501(c)3 and extension of Core Group Cares, is dedicated to creating opportunities for fair-chance candidates by connecting them with career-track jobs through our extensive network of clients, candidates, and partners. By building a talent ecosystem that brings immense value to businesses while empowering individuals to thrive, RISE aims to transform lives and foster economic growth. Join us in our mission to provide second chances and make a lasting impact on our community. Learn more at https://www.coregroupcares.com/rise

About Core Group Cares:

Core Group Cares, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Houston, TX, places service to others above self-interest. Our community-focused initiative is dedicated to serving the best interests of those in need both locally and globally. Through partnerships with organizations and various outreach programs, we strive to address critical issues such as food shortages, human trafficking, global poverty, and support for veterans. Our commitment extends beyond borders, empowering individuals and fostering positive change through faith and compassion. Learn more at www.coregroupcares.com

About Core Group Resources:

Core Group Resources is a dynamic company specializing in the provision of personnel via executive search, recruiting, staffing, consulting, and contracting. Dedicated to connecting passionate professionals with leading organizations, they excel in various sectors, including maritime, healthcare, technology, renewable energy and more. Their commitment to excellence and tailored services makes Core Group a trusted partner in achieving business success. For additional information, please visit www.coregroupresources.com.

