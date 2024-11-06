Core Group Resources Identifies Top 2025 Recruitment Trends in the Maritime and Oil & Gas Industries

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Group Resources, a leader in helping clients drive sustainable business growth through identifying, hiring, and growing the right talent, announced today a new paper that provides insights into the trends impacting recruiting professionals, hiring managers, and executive leadership in the oil and gas and maritime industries heading into the new year. The paper aims to help industry stakeholders make informed decisions and develop plans to address their talent needs before it is too late.

"The energy and maritime industries are two of the most closely intertwined sectors globally," said Matt Fuhrman, CEO of Core Group Resources. "As we approach 2025, understanding these trends is essential for proactive planning, gaining a competitive edge, and staying adaptable in a rapidly changing market. It helps companies optimize resources, mitigate risks, and enhance employee engagement and retention. By integrating these insights, businesses can navigate the future more effectively, ensuring sustained growth and success."

Key 2025 Hiring Trends in Maritime and Oil and Gas:

Strategic Early Hiring Successful companies are accelerating their hiring processes, initiating strategic recruitment earlier than ever before and working with focused professional organizations to drive success.



Expanding the Talent Pool Companies are adopting creative strategies to attract individuals naturally inclined to work in the energy and maritime sectors such as offering individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds a chance.



Reaching Younger Talent in New Ways To succeed in the long term, companies are launching communications and marketing programs to address reputational challenges and attract younger generations.



Greater Investment in Upskilling and Continuous Learning In response to the tight labor market in the maritime, energy, and oil & gas industries in 2025, companies are making significant investments in upskilling and continuous learning.

"While automation, AI, and machine learning are transforming the hiring landscape and job roles, there is no substitute for human talent and labor," added Fuhrman. "Understanding these trends will give companies a leg up in attaining their business and hiring goals in the new year."

Core Group Resources is a dynamic company specializing in the provision of personnel via executive search, recruiting, staffing, consulting, and contracting. Dedicated to connecting passionate professionals with leading organizations, they excel in various sectors, including maritime, healthcare, technology, renewable energy and more. Their commitment to excellence and tailored services makes Core Group a trusted partner in achieving business success. For additional information, please visit www.coregroupresources.com.

