CORE Higher Education Group Introduces New Contract Manager Add-on Module for Institutions with Experiential Education Programs

WARWICK, R.I., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Higher Education Group, the leading provider of solutions for clinical education management, student competency assessment needs, and workforce readiness, has announced a new Contract Manager Module within their ELMS (Experiential Learning Management System) solution. This innovative Add-on Module is designed to optimize how higher-education institutions and programs manage contracts within their experiential education programs.

The inspiration behind the Contract Manager Module came from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a dedicated user of CORE's ELMS solution. Faced with the challenge of efficiently managing contracts between experiential sites, such as hospitals, and various programs at the university, the Module was developed to address this specific need.

Building upon the success of CORE's flagship software product, ELMS, the Contract Manager Module is a centralized hub for site contracts, also known as affiliation agreements, all housed within a secure and user-friendly cloud-based solution.

"In our ongoing mission to empower educational institutions, CORE is expanding its product suite to address the pressing needs around compliance in experiential programs, starting with Contract Manager", stated Balraj Kalsi, CEO at CORE Higher Education Group. "By integrating compliance solutions, we aim to provide a holistic platform that not only simplifies management tasks but also fortifies the integrity of experiential learning across institutions."

Key features of the Contract Manager Module include:

A centralized repository for easy access: All assigned users, from within a program to the institutional level, can quickly search and access the necessary contract documents when needed.

Automated email notifications and ELMS messaging center alerts: Customizable alerts notify users of approaching contract expiration dates or renewal deadlines so the contract manager can review and approve contract extensions or modifications promptly.

Reports: Generate reports on the status of contracts or upcoming deadlines to provide a clear overview of the contract landscape and make informed decisions.

Enhanced Security and Privacy Measures: The Module provides a secure environment for managing contracts and agreements. Documents are only accessible by authorized staff through user access settings. This helps institutions comply with privacy standards and maintain confidentiality throughout the contract management process.

Workflow Automation: By incorporating customizable automation, users can significantly reduce the time required for cumbersome administrative tasks, allowing institutions to focus on enhancing the overall experiential learning experience. Multiple workflow templates allow fine-tuning the review and approval process to meet each program's needs.

DocuSign Integration:

The Module supports integration with your institution's DocuSign account to execute e-signatures for site contracts. This integration streamlines the contract signing process and eliminates the need for manual paperwork.

"Contract Manager is designed not just to facilitate easier management of agreements but to ensure rigorous compliance with institutional requirements. It also integrates tightly with CORE ELMS, allowing users to manage site requirements with ease," said Ashwin Bhaskaran, Director of Product Management at CORE Higher Education Group.

Contract Manager is set to become an integral tool for institutions seeking to elevate their contract management processes and focus on providing exceptional learning experiences.

Today, you can gain access to the new module either by adding it to your CORE customer portal or by using it as a standalone tool.

For more information about CORE Higher Education Group, please visit corehighered.com

About CORE Higher Education Group

CORE Higher Education Group offers innovative software solutions that empower institutions to effectively manage clinical and experiential learning programs. Since its establishment in 2006, CORE's software solutions have evolved to support over 400 programs at more than 220 higher educational institutions across North America, catering to their needs in clinical and experiential education, competency assessment, workforce readiness, recruiting, and digital portfolios.

