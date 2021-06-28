Core Home Fitness Launches New Glute Muscle Builder

The Glute Drive Plus bench and adjustable belt provide complete spinal stabilization and support to ensure proper form and protect against the risk of lower back injury while effectively working and targeting the body's largest muscle. With up to 180 pounds of resistance, users can fully customize an efficient workout based on their personal fitness goals. The Glute Drive Plus also converts into a flat bench for added functionality to any home gym space, perfect for weight training, bodyweight exercise, and stretching.

"We know our customers are prioritizing their health and wellness more than ever," said Michael Gayetsky, CEO of Core Home Fitness. "The upgraded Glute Drive Plus offers an effective, results-focused workout while giving consumers the functionality of a multi-purpose piece of equipment that complements, and often completes, a home gym."

The Core Home Fitness Glute Drive Plus features:

Customizable resistance with light, medium, and heavy bands for a tailored workout

Fully padded, pivoting bench and soft-touch belt for maximized comfort and support

Out-of-the-box functionality with no assembly required—just lift and lock

A lightweight, compact design that folds flat for easy storage between workouts

"The Glute Drive Plus was designed to be a highly intuitive, effective workout experience for users of any fitness level," said Michael Kordecki, DPT, SCS, ATC, inventor of the Glute Drive. "Considering the activities we take part in every single day, better stabilization and a strong core can help any of us live a healthier, more active life. It all starts with building the gluteal muscles."

The Core Home Fitness Glute Drive Plus, priced at $299, is now available for direct purchase at corehomefitness.com .

About Core Home Fitness

Core Home Fitness is a national leader in dynamic home fitness solutions. The brand combines premium design and versatility to offer an innovative selection of strength training, cardio, and functional fitness equipment. Core Home Fitness products are available for purchase through direct retail partners such as Amazon. For more information about Core Home Fitness, visit corehomefitness.com.

CONTACT: Callie Gisler, [email protected], 503-583-2371

SOURCE Core Home Fitness

Related Links

https://www.corehomefitness.com/

