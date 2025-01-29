Core Home Fitness Launches TRANSFORM, The Only Fitness App of Its Kind

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness industry titan Core Home Fitness is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, TRANSFORM, a comprehensive fitness app that redefines personal training and community building for its users. TRANSFORM is not just an app; it's a full-scale fitness revolution, designed to turn everyday environments into dynamic gyms.

Michael Gayetsky, CEO of Core Home Fitness, emphasizes, "At Core Home Fitness, we are your true fitness journey partners. Unlike others, we're not just selling equipment; we are committed to transforming your entire fitness experience. With TRANSFORM , we bring this vision directly into your hands, providing a personal coach and assistant to guide you every step of the way."

A New Era in Fitness Apps

TRANSFORM sets itself apart in a saturated market of repetitive fitness routines and impersonal AI trainers. "In a sea of generic fitness apps, TRANSFORM fills a glaring gap," says Gayetsky. "We're elevating the fitness experience with high-quality, engaging, and authentic workouts that can be accessed anywhere, anytime. This app isn't just a part of your fitness journey—it is your fitness journey."

Features that Redefine Fitness:

Real Experts, Coaches, and High-Impact Workouts: Each workout is led by professional trainers, ensuring workouts are genuine and effective.





Completely Customizable Experience: Collaborations with MyZone and FitRadio integrate cutting-edge personal stats tracking and fitness music library, enhancing every workout.





: Collaborations with MyZone and FitRadio integrate cutting-edge personal stats tracking and fitness music library, enhancing every workout. Community and Connectivity: The TRANSFORM fitness community fosters strength through connectedness, making each user's journey relatable and supported.

"We've found that showing real people enduring real workouts, including their struggles and triumphs, connects and motivates our users in a way that no other app does," adds Gayetsky.

Designed for Everyone

TRANSFORM is meticulously designed to cater to all fitness levels, featuring a variety of training programs that include strength training, cardio, yoga, cycling, and more. The app ensures that whether you're at home, in the office, or on vacation, your fitness routine remains uninterrupted.

Launch and Availability

TRANSFORM is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play . For a limited time, experience TRANSFORM free for 14 days .

About Core Home Fitness

Core Home Fitness has always been at the forefront of innovative home fitness solutions. From their best-in-class adjustable dumbbells to the world-renowned Fightmaster, each product is designed to enhance and transform the individual fitness experience. With the launch of TRANSFORM, Core Home Fitness continues to set a high bar for real fitness progress.

For more information, please visit us online

