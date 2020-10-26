CORE© Honors Food Service Employees with Launch of National Serving Up Hope Campaign, November 9-15

"Now, more than ever, is a great time to honor these valuable food industry employees, who are the cornerstone of our communities," said Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE . "With the latest natural disasters, we urgently want to help these members of our industry, who dedicate their time to serve others."

Starting Monday, November 9, restaurants throughout the country will spotlight their employees and help raise awareness for CORE's mission - serving food and beverage employees with children during their time of need. Through various fundraising opportunities, customers may also lend their support for this cause and honor their favorite service employees.

"When we frequent restaurants, coffee shops, and other related venues, it's natural to develop connections with select waiters, hosts, baristas, and more," said Bennett. "The Serving Up Hope campaign offers an opportunity for customers to show their appreciation for these employees by making a monetary donation or other meaningful gesture."

Participating restaurants will host their own fundraising efforts to benefit CORE, so check with your local restaurants for details on how you can help during the campaign week. Opportunities may be in-restaurant and/or online. Join our presenting sponsors Love, Tito's and Jose Cuervo® Tequila in showing support by visiting www.nationalfoodandbeverageemployeeappreciationweek.com to share digital assists on social media, donate, and more.

Food and beverage industry employees with children, anywhere in the U.S., whose families face a health crisis or natural disaster may visit www.COREgives.org to learn about the organization and apply for relief. Families may also be referred through CORE's website.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped close to 1,100 families in 49 states. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org. To support food and beverage employees via a donation, please visit COREgives.org.

