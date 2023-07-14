CORE: Igniting the Rock Scene Nationally on the Syndicated L.A. Lloyd Rock 30 Countdown This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE, the dynamic and vibrant rock band with roots in Las Vegas, Austin, and McAllen, Texas, is capturing the hearts of rock enthusiasts with their invigorating sound. Fusing elements of harder rock, modern post-grunge, and killer hard rock, CORE brings forth a captivating blend with classic rock overtones, paying homage to their legendary influences. Their latest single, "Dead," is an enthralling journey from start to finish, showcasing their talent for crafting truly hypnotic music.

CORE: (L-R) Chris Iorio, New Lead Singer Mark Morales, Jarrett Smith, and Brandon Lemond CORE co-hosts the Countdown with L.A. Lloyd

The anticipation rises as CORE announces their highly anticipated upcoming album, "WHAT I AM." This forthcoming release promises to carve out a unique space in the minds and hearts of rock fans and radio listeners alike. Each song is skillfully composed with lyrics inspired by real-life events, creating a deep connection with the listeners. From hard-hitting tracks to breathtaking new-rock anthems, CORE's quartet delivers powerful guitar riffs, hard-hitting drums, and distinct bass lines that are felt in the very core of the audience.

Exciting developments are on the horizon for CORE in 2023. With a fresh lineup, the band welcomes new lead vocalist Mark Morales, joining forces with Chris Iorio on lead guitars and vocals, Jarrett Smith on bass and vocals, and Brandon Lemond on drums and vocals. This talented ensemble brings a renewed energy and artistic synergy to the band's signature sound.

In their pursuit of excellence, CORE embarked on a creative journey in late 2022, working on new tracks at the renowned HIDEOUT studios in Las Vegas. Guided by studio owner and producer Kevin Churko, with production by Kane Churko, the band's vision took shape. Kevin Churko, a celebrated figure in the music industry, has an impressive portfolio that includes collaborations with legendary artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Shania Twain, Celine Dion, Ringo Starr, and many more. Churko's expertise shines through his work on Ozzy Osbourne's albums "Black Rain" and "Scream," where he contributed as a co-writer, producer, engineer, and mixer. His exceptional talent has garnered him three Juno Awards and two Grammy nominations, cementing his status as a recording engineering maestro.

Managed by Mike Quinn of Silverstone Entertainment Los Angeles and signed to Silverstone Records USA, CORE has solidified their position in the industry. This strategic partnership has provided the band with the necessary support and expertise to amplify their impact on the rock music scene.

To celebrate their achievements and the release of the first new radio single "Dead" and connect with their dedicated fanbase, CORE is thrilled to announce their co-hosting of the L.A. Lloyd Rock 30 Countdown this weekend. Fans can tune in to their favorite rock radio station, listen online, or catch the podcast to experience CORE's magnetic presence.

CORE's unique blend of energizing rock music, combined with their captivating lyrics and powerful performances, has cemented their position as a force to be reckoned with in the rock scene. With the upcoming album on the horizon and their collaboration with renowned industry professionals, the future is bright for CORE.

For more information on CORE, the Rock30, L.A. Lloyd, appearances, show requests, press inquiries, or interview, please contact management:

Mike Quinn

[email protected]

Instagram.com/MightyMikeQuinn

310-751-2476

Note to Editors:

High-resolution images and additional press materials are available upon request.

SOURCE CORE