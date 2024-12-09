CORE Kidney, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Are Turning Up the Volume on Kidney Health at the 2025 Tournament of Roses® Parade

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins joins the team to motivate those at risk for kidney disease to prioritize complete testing

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Kidney, a patient support and advocacy group that helps patients with kidney disease navigate their complex journey, today announced its collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) at the 2025 Tournament of Roses® Parade. The partners have joined forces to share a powerful reminder for those at risk for kidney disease: It takes two tests – blood and urine – to ensure complete testing. Those at risk include people living with type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure, two of the main risk factors that are responsible for up to two-thirds of chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases.

"With my parents having conditions that put them at risk for CKD, I feel proud and blessed to help bring awareness to a cause that hits home for me," said Brian Dawkins, Pro Football Hall of Famer, who is helping to tackle this issue by encouraging those at risk to team up with their doctor to request complete testing for CKD. "We are providing knowledge, which becomes very powerful when applied to your health!"

Knowledge is Power

More than 35 million adults in the U.S. have kidney disease – a progressive and potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the kidneys are damaged, which affects their ability to filter the blood and increases the risk for cardiovascular events. Despite its high prevalence, approximately 90% of people are unaware of their condition, which often has no symptoms until later, more advanced stages.

"Two of the key drivers of the low diagnostic rates are the lack of awareness and inadequate testing," explained Dr. Anjay Rastogi M.D., PhD, Director of the CORE Kidney Program and Professor and Clinical Chief of Nephrology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Health. "In fact, less than 20% of individuals at-risk for kidney disease receive both blood and urine tests. This collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, Lilly and Brian Dawkins is a tremendous opportunity to underscore the importance of not only the doctor-patient relationship but also guideline directed testing when it comes to kidney health."

Teamwork in Action

The dynamic 2025 Rose Parade float, titled "It's In Your Hands: It Takes 2," reflects a shared mission to champion kidney health and all those impacted by kidney disease. The float was designed to mirror the patient journey – from teaming up with your doctor to being embraced by the kidney health community.

"Acknowledging the control that individuals have over their own health is essential," said Andy Vicari, vice president and head of the U.S. BI/Lilly alliance at Lilly. "Through our partnership with CORE Kidney, we aim to inspire those at-risk for chronic kidney disease to take action. When people advocate for their health and collaborate with their healthcare providers, they can pave the way for a healthier future."

Remixing Kidney Health

Throughout the parade, the float – which also features a large-scale boombox on each side – will play "It Takes 2 – The Remix," an educational spin on Rob Base's 1988 classic "It Takes Two." Base rewrote the song specifically to elevate the importance of complete screening for kidney disease.

"Music is universal, making it a powerful vehicle for our message of working with your doctor to request complete testing for kidney disease," said Brian DiDonato, senior vice president, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Franchise at Boehringer Ingelheim. "We're thrilled to raise the volume of this message with our remix and partnership with Brian Dawkins, and hope that by seeing our float, those at risk feel empowered to prioritize their kidney and heart health. Because not only does complete testing – blood and urine tests – help your kidneys, but it can also uncover hidden cardiovascular risks."

This educational float can be seen in the 2025 Rose Parade® on January 1, 2025, and at the Tournament of Roses® Floatfest from January 1-3, 2025. To learn more, visit www.TestYourKidneys.com.

About CORE Kidney

CORE Kidney is an unwavering patient support and advocacy group and a lifeline for kidney health awareness. For patients battling kidney disease, from early symptoms to late-stage conditions, CORE Kidney is dedicated to providing guidance to healing with comprehensive, integrated, and person-centered care for those suffering from this deadly disease. On a global scale, the organization aims to open the world's eyes to the prevalence and gravity of kidney ailments — while bringing recognition to the global community of brave patients facing this battle. Founded by a group of kidney patients, living kidney donors and their caregivers, who are devoted to serving those who walk the same path, CORE Kidney is on a mission to eradicate kidney disease by ensuring all patients get the care they need from the moment they suspect an issue through every step of the journey. CORE stands for the organization's core principles that serve as the guiding light in its mission: clinical excellence, outreach, research, and education. Through the organization's continued dedication to these core principles, CORE Kidney is devoted to raising the bar with various events, programs and services that directly benefit patients, living donors, families and treating professionals. CORE Kidney has cultivated a devoted community of passionate voices who empower patients to advocate for their own health and build a future where all those suffering can heal as one. This year's main event for CORE Kidney is the "It's In Your Hands: It Takes 2" float in the 2025 Rose Parade. In line with CORE Kidney's philosophy, this float represents the global focus of CORE in honoring living kidney donors and a call to action for kidney health screening.

To learn more, please visit www.corekidneyfoundation.org and/or follow CORE Kidney Foundation and CORE Kidney on socials: Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

About It Takes 2

It Takes 2 is a health initiative that aims to elevate the importance of testing and early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to help reduce the risk of serious complications down the road. The initiative provides tailored resources and educational content to empower adults at risk for kidney disease to work with their healthcare professional and request one simple urine test. It Takes 2 encourages healthcare professionals to proactively use two tests – eGFR blood test and UACR urine test – to get the full picture about CKD. Learn more about It Takes 2 and access helpful resources from the initiative's website at TestYourKidneys.com, as well as a version of the site for healthcare professionals at CKDtesting.com.

About Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive and potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the kidneys are damaged by any cause that affects their ability to filter the blood. Kidney disease staging is based on kidney health and is used to guide treatment decisions. Most adults in the U.S. living with chronic kidney disease are unaware of their condition – and many do not know that they are at risk until symptoms emerge when their disease becomes advanced and irreversible kidney damage has occurred.

CKD is part of a collective group of diseases known as cardio-renal-metabolic (C-R-M) conditions that are closely intertwined and share many of the same disease-related pathways and risk factors. Dysfunction in one area of the C-R-M system may accelerate the onset of dysfunction in others. As such, people with CKD are potentially living with other C-R-M conditions, such as heart failure and type 2 diabetes. The two main causes of chronic kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure, which are responsible for up to two-thirds of CKD cases.

About Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company

The Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Alliance leverages the strengths of two of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. By joining forces, the companies demonstrate their commitment, not only to the care of people with type 2 diabetes, but also to address areas of unmet medical need like heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

