CORE LABORATORIES AND HALLIBURTON ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO INTEGRATE DIGITAL ROCK CAPABILITIES WITH LABORATORY MEASURED DATA

News provided by

Core Laboratories Inc

09 Oct, 2023, 08:45 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) today announced a strategic collaboration in the U.S. to compress the delivery time of cutting-edge comprehensive digital rock data solutions from months to weeks, even while full petrophysical laboratory measurements are in progress. This collaboration combines Core Lab's industry-leading expertise in reservoir description and optimization technologies with Halliburton's specialization in pore-scale digital rock analysis.  

The collaboration facilitates the seamless integration of best-in-class digital rock characterization at a nano, micro and macro level, which will enable U.S. clients to run pore-scale simulations in parallel with physical laboratory experiments. These enhancements will drive the accuracy and innovation of new and existing digital rock characterization workflows.  

"Core Lab is excited about this collaboration with Halliburton's digital rock services", said Alastair Crombie, Vice President, Reservoir Description, Core Laboratories. "Leveraging both Halliburton's and Core Lab's advanced techniques, we can deliver innovative and comprehensive digital rock characterization solutions that set us apart in the industry."

"Digital rock simulations empower petrophysicists, engineers, and geologists to dynamically evaluate reservoir characterization models while they await the completion of traditional lab measurements, which often takes months," said Chris Tevis, Vice President, Wireline and Perforating, Halliburton. "Our collaboration with Core Laboratories will empower reservoir characterization experts to gain critical insights into their assets much earlier in the assessment process, significantly reducing inherent risks and uncertainties." 

In 2023, Halliburton joined Core's Carbon Capture and Sequestration Consortium. This consortium allows technical teams from member companies to share expertise and datasets related to digital rock analysis and petrophysical measurements. This allows the companies to develop innovative workflows that expedite the analysis timeline for quantifying the potential for CO2 trapping, a critical need considering the short permit deadlines set by the Environmental Protection Agency for domestic carbon storage projects. 

 ABOUT HALLIBURTON 

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. 

ABOUT CORE LABORATORIES 

Core Laboratories Inc. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize reservoir performance.  The Company, founded in 1936, has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

Visit the Company's website at www.corelab.com or connect with Core Lab on LinkedIn and YouTube.   

SOURCE Core Laboratories Inc

Also from this source

CORE LABORATORIES' THIRD QUARTER 2023 WEBCAST AT 7:30 A.M. CDT / 8:30 A.M. EDT ON NOVEMBER 2, 2023

CORE LABORATORIES' THIRD QUARTER 2023 WEBCAST AT 7:30 A.M. CDT / 8:30 A.M. EDT ON NOVEMBER 2, 2023

Core Laboratories (NYSE: "CLB") will broadcast its third quarter 2023 conference call over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. CDT / 8:30 a.m. EDT on November...
CORE LAB REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

CORE LAB REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: "CLB") ("Core", "Core Lab", or the "Company") reported second quarter 2023 revenue of $127,900,000. Core's operating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.