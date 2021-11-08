CORE© Launches Annual Serving Up Hope Campaign, Honoring Food and Beverage Employees

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE© ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children, launches its annual Serving Up Hope campaign, spotlighting food and beverage employees. CORE encourages all brands to join in on the gratitude campaign and show appreciation to those that show up and serve us every day. This campaign celebrates the hard work and dedication of food and beverage employees across the nation from November 8 – 21.

"Now, more than ever, is a great time to honor these valuable food industry employees, who are the cornerstone of our communities," said Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. "With 83% of CORE grants going to families due to a medical crisis, this campaign truly aims to serve up hope for families, and we urgently want to help members of our industry, who dedicate their time to serve others."

Starting Monday, November 8, restaurants throughout the country will spotlight their employees and help raise awareness for CORE's mission - serving food and beverage employees with children during their time of need. Through various fundraising opportunities and direct donation, customers may support this cause and honor their favorite service employees.

"CORE continues to be a beacon of hope since medical crises and natural disasters do not stop during a pandemic," continued Bennett. "CORE is here to serve up hope to restaurant families when life does not go as planned and they face a qualifying event."

For consumers that would like to Serve Up Hope directly, donate here. Restaurants that are interested in participating, contact CORE's Corporate Partnership Director Gretchen James at [email protected] to join in on CORE's efforts.

Participating restaurants will host fundraising efforts to benefit CORE, so check with your local restaurants for details on how you can help during the campaign week. Opportunities may be in-restaurant and/or online.

Food and beverage industry employees with children, anywhere in the U.S., whose families face a health crisis or natural disaster may visit www.COREgives.org to learn about the organization and apply for relief. The application is available in both English and Spanish. CORE may cover rent/mortgage, utilities, childcare, prescriptions, medical supplies and more.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped more than 1,500 families in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

786-327-8125

SOURCE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

Related Links

http://COREgives.org

