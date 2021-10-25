CORE© Launches Culinary Ambassador Program with Support of Highly Renowned Chefs from Around the Country

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to food and beverage employees with children, announced the launch of its Culinary Ambassador Program to help increase awareness for the organization and its critical grants program. Chefs who recently joined the initiative include Chef Lindsay Autry (Southeast Region), Chef Einat Admony (Northeast Region), Chef Lamar Moore (Central Region), Chef Brother Luck (Mountain Region), and Chef Mourad Lahlou (West Region). Throughout the year, participating chefs will lend their support to CORE through their online presence and in their restaurants.

"We've noticed a significant increase in grant applications when there is direct communication with restaurant employees and what better way to expand awareness with culinary ambassadors to inform their leadership teams, culinary network and community." stated Sheila Bennett, Executive Director of CORE.

"Through our Culinary Ambassadors Program, we hope to reach even more employees and let them know that they're not alone during a time of health crisis or natural disaster. We can relieve some of the stress and help bridge the financial gap, so they may focus on whatever issues they may be facing."

The Culinary Ambassador Program was established with support from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. The chefs volunteering for the Culinary Ambassador Program will help promote CORE and its programs through their social media and online platforms, share information about CORE with their employees, and attend online meetings to learn more about the nonprofit and stay up to date on current initiatives, such as Serving Up Hope, a campaign built to express our gratitude to the essential workers who make up the food and beverage service community.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the chefs who have stepped up for this program and are helping us increase awareness for our services. As a collective, we can truly make a difference in the lives of the people who give their time day in and day out to serve us," added Bennett.

When families are awarded CORE grants, the funds may cover rent or mortgage, utilities, childcare, prescriptions, medical supplies, and more. With over half of grantees being single parents - a CORE grant can provide stability for a family. In 2020, CORE was able to award more than $1.4 million in grants.

CORE awards grants throughout the year to families in need, in all 50 U.S. States, D.C. and Puerto Rico with the average grant amount being $2,500. To learn more or to donate, visit www.COREgives.org.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1500 families in 50 states, including DC and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org.

