Core Molding Technologies Announces Timing of Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) ("Core Molding", "Core" or the "Company"), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America and Mexico, today announces that it will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet the same day at 10:00am Eastern.

By Phone: Dial 1-412-902-6510 at least 10 minutes before the call and ask to be joined into the Core Molding Technologies call. A replay will be available through March 15th by dialing 1-412-317-0088 and using the conference ID: 9606077#.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Core Molding's Investor Relations website at www.coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/ . Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America and Mexico. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound ("SMC"), resin transfer molding ("RTM"), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene ("DCPD"), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics ("D-LFT") and structural foam and structural web injection molding ("SIM"). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' operations my change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

