Core Molding Technologies Names New Executive Vice President Promotions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) ("Core Molding", "Core" or the "Company") today announced the promotion of Eric Palomaki to Executive Vice President of Operations, Research and Development and Chris Highfield to Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Palomaki, who was previously Executive Vice President of Operations, will also now lead the Company's Research and Development function. As a next step in Core's transformation we are driving to improve our future products and technologies. In his expanded role Mr. Palomaki will develop our innovation engine and establish a research and development function within Core Molding. Mr. Palomaki joined the Company in September 2018 as Vice President of Operations and was instrumental in the Company's 2019 operational turnaround.

Mr. Highfield, who was previously Vice President of Sales, will lead the Company's Sales and Marketing function. As we progress through the Core transformation, Mr. Highfield will be responsible for establishing a strong team and a forward-looking Go-To-Market function that has the technical capability to promote our engineered products and solutions to all markets we serve. Mr. Highfield has been with the Company since June 2015 and has served in several Sales and Marketing roles.

"I highly value all of the accomplishments and resilience both Eric and Chris have shown throughout our business transformation and how instrumental they have been in driving us to our current success. I look forward to Core taking the next steps in our transformation as we become more externally focused with an outside-in approach," said David Duvall, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With Eric leading our Research and Development and Chris leading our Sales and Marketing function I have the utmost confidence that we will soon also transform this part of the Core Molding business, further strengthening the value that we bring to the market," concluded Duvall.

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies and its subsidiaries operate in the composites market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of two component reporting units, Core Traditional and Horizon Plastics. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound ("SMC"), bulk molding compounds ("BMC"), resin transfer molding ("RTM"), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene ("DCPD"), spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics ("GMT"), direct long-fiber thermoplastics ("D-LFT") and structural foam and structural web injection molding ("SIM"). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' manufacturing operations have a significant fixed cost component. Accordingly, during periods of changing demand, the profitability of Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

