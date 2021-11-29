CORE© Offers Hope for the Holidays

BRENTWOOD Tenn., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to food and beverage employees with children, is kicking off the giving season with Hope for the Holidays starting on #GivingTuesday, November 30, 2021. The campaign will focus on raising critical funds and awareness for CORE and its programs. The campaign spans through December 2021.

"Through our Hope for the Holidays campaign, we're inviting supporters to amplify the help and hope that we're able to deliver to families of food and beverage employees, who may be struggling with a qualifying circumstance this holiday season," stated Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. "Thanks to the generous contributions of our individual and corporate donors, whether it's through cash donations or helping us spread the word about CORE, we are able to continue our mission of helping restaurant employees when they face a health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster."

To support Hope for the Holidays, you can make a tax-deductible cash contribution online at www.coregives.org . Restaurant owners are encouraged to host in-store fundraisers or even matching challenges, where they can potentially help double donors' contributions during the holidays. Operators can invite customers to donate by adding a "Side of Hope" donation on guest checks and online orders. Supporters may also choose to raise awareness for CORE through social media posts that can help drive attention to the nonprofit organization and their programs.

When families are awarded CORE grants, the funds may cover rent or mortgage, utilities, childcare, prescriptions, medical supplies, and more. With over half of grantees being single parents - a CORE grant can provide stability for a family. 84% of CORE grantees are dealing with a medical crisis, which can be tough any time of year, especially during the holiday season.

Londa's Story

Londa is a single mother of three and is a dishwasher and line cook at a casual dining restaurant. Her teenage daughter was diagnosed with sickle cell disease and suffered a stroke. Not only was Londa's daughter receiving regular transfusions, but she also had multiple therapies to recover from the stroke.

To add onto the financial burden, shortly after her daughter's stroke, Londa's restaurant was badly damaged by a hurricane. The restaurant had to shut down for repairs. Londa was unable to pay for bills while she waited for the restaurant to reopen.

Her CORE grant allowed her to secure funds for rent and avoid eviction. She shared that the grant gave her an optimistic look ahead as she felt a huge burden lifted off of her.

Amber's Story

Amber, a single mother of three, faced unexpected surgery on her Achilles tendon, which prevented her from working as a bartender. CORE was able to provide Amber with a grant that helped with her rent, utilities, and keeping food on the table, while she healed.

"Being a single mother of three, I was terrified wondering how I was going to be able to provide for my family, especially in the middle of a pandemic," said Amber. "If it wasn't for CORE, I would most likely be facing eviction, along with trying to figure out how to feed my children. I am so very thankful for this amazing organization and their wonderful employees.,"

CORE awards grants throughout the year to families that face a health crisis or natural disaster, in all 50 U.S. States, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico with the average grant amount being $2,500. Food and beverage industry employees with children, anywhere in the U.S., whose families face a health crisis or natural disaster may visit www.COREgives.org to learn about the organization and apply for relief. The application is available in both English and Spanish. CORE may cover rent/mortgage, utilities, childcare, prescriptions, medical supplies and more.

"During the holidays, many people are looking for ways to give back to their communities. We hope that people will consider CORE and help make the season brighter and hopefully less stressful for families of restaurant employees," added Bennett.

To donate to CORE's Hope for the Holidays, visit www.COREgives.org.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1500 families in 50 states, including DC and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org.

