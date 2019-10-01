Core One Labs Inc. Completes Construction of Water Main to Dispensary Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: LDSYD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("Core One" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LDS Development Corporation, has completed the construction of connecting into the City of Adelanto's water system and routing it to the property along with the completion of installation of a fire hydrant, as required by the San Bernardino county fire department.

Highway 395 dispensary construction plans are moving forward as intended. The Company's contractor was able to trench across Rancho Road for the necessary connection to the city water main just days ahead of the scheduled Rancho Road repaving project, saving tens of thousands of dollars of what would have been repaving cost to Core One. The required retaining wall around the dispensary property is the next project to commence. The steel has been ordered which will be part of completing the inner part of the wall and also will cover the materials needed for the dispensary building structure.

The 395 highway is currently being widened in order to help the flow of traffic getting up to high tourist ski resort locations like Mammoth Mountain and Lake Tahoe. The 395 highway already sees approximately 120,000 vehicles per day and the Highway 395 dispensary plans to capture a good amount of people traveling to ski destinations this coming season with its drive thru and in-store capabilities. The dispensary will be selling and delivering many popular cannabis brands, including CannaStrips™ and other anticipated products produced by Core One.

About CannaStrips™

CannaStrips™ is formulated oral strip for effective buccal mucosal delivery that disrupts the barrier created by saliva coating the mucosal membrane for the active materials (in this case cannabinoids) which have been nanoparticulated and encapsulated to penetrate the multiple layers of mucosal and sub-mucosal membranes to the blood stream. Once in the blood stream the encapsulation is undetectable as a foreign material by the liver. This undetectability allows the material to avoid being filtered out of the blood stream by the liver. The encapsulation also is more effective in penetrating the blood-brain barrier and allowing for greater bioavailability and extending the effective time from a single dose.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStripsTM product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

