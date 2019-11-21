Core One Labs' Subsidiary, Agrotech LLC, Completes 1,600 Pound Harvest of Sacramento Farm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") announces that its 50%-owned subsidiary, Agrotech LLC, has harvested 1,600 pounds from the Sacramento farm it manages and has completed drying and testing of the biomass.

Agrotech LLC has harvested a section of the two- and one-half acre farm in Sacramento. The harvest yielded over 1,600 pounds of biomass which was dried and tested, then processed for classification into flower, which is expected to yield approximately 60%, and trim for both the production of CannaStripsTM and retail distribution and sales. The remainder of the farm's crop will continue to provide additional bio-mass late into November.

The harvest of the farm provided research data and further affirmation of the Company's ability to cultivate outdoors without the use of pesticides or fungicides. The harvest has received a Certificate of Analysis ("COA") confirming those positive expectations. Operationally, this harvest is evidence that the Company no longer has to rely on third party cultivations and incur the additional risk and the significant margins that reliance represents. The Company now can produce high quality cannabis without contaminates at a much lower cost outdoors, thereby reducing the cost of goods across all the product lines.

Core One Labs CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "This outdoor cultivation is one more accomplishment for the Company as it continues to build its expertise and operational structure towards a vertically integrated cannabis company from genetics and seed to the customer's doorstep." The current market in California for wholesale flower is between USD$600 and USD$1,200 per pound with a COA confirmation.

The Company will be updating the market as to the progress on the farm as new information becomes available.

In addition, the Company is announcing that it has reached an agreement with an arms-length party for a CAD$300,000 one-year unsecured convertible debenture (the "Debenture"). The principal advanced under the Debenture will accumulate interest at 6% per annum compounded monthly and may be converted, together with accrued interest, in whole, or in part, into shares of the Company's common stock at CAD$0.64 per share.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also provide superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStripsTM product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

About Agrotech LLC.

Agrotech LLC provides consulting and management services to state-licensed cultivation operations in California. The successful completion of the initial crop in Yolo County further contributes to the Company's operational expertise and will create new market opportunities throughout California. Fifty percent of Agrotech LLC's outstanding equity interests are held by the Company.

