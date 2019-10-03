Core One Labs' Subsidiary, Core Isogenics Inc., Receives Provisional Cultivation License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") announces it has received a Provisional Nursery License for Core Isogenics Inc.

Core Isogenics Inc. received a yearly renewable Provisional Cultivation License issued by the California Department of Food and Agriculture for the Company's production facility in Adelanto, CA. This license is issued for the full year and will need to be renewed in September of 2020. As stated in the recent issuance of the Nursery license article, the State of California has not started issuing annual licenses yet; once they do, it is the Company's understanding that Core Isogenics will not be required to submit any additional documentation in order to receive an annual license.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has been issued yearly renewable provisional licenses in four categories including Nursery, Cultivation, Manufacturing, and Distribution. Initially the Company planned to apply for a Medium Indoor Cultivation license but after careful review of the site plans it was determined that a Small Indoor Cultivation license would save the Company a significant amount in yearly licensing fees while maintaining the same space available for cultivation.

The Cultivation License covers two rooms, a vegetative room and a flowering room which is slightly larger in square footage. The vegetative room houses a two-story state-of-the-art rolling table system and 192 lights. The flower room includes the same two-story state-of-the-art rolling table system but holds 288 lights. Both the flowering and the vegetative rooms have automated watering systems in order to keep an accurate feeding regiment for the plants and to reduce the amount of labor required to service them. The genetics for the rooms are bread by Core Isogenics' Nursery located in the same facility, in the room adjacent to the cultivation rooms. All of the product grown will be either wholesaled in bulk or broken down into smaller sizes and sold under an in-house brand for the Company's affiliated Highway 395 Dispensary.

About CannaStrips™

CannaStrips™ is formulated oral strip for effective buccal mucosal delivery that disrupts the barrier created by saliva coating the mucosal membrane for the active materials (in this case cannabinoids) which have been nanoparticulated and encapsulated to penetrate the multiple layers of mucosal and sub-mucosal membranes to the blood stream. Once in the blood stream the encapsulation is undetectable as a foreign material by the liver. This undetectability allows the material to avoid being filtered out of the blood stream by the liver. The encapsulation also is more effective in penetrating the blood-brain barrier and allowing for greater bioavailability and extending the effective time from a single dose.

About Core Isogenics Inc.

The Company is located in Adelanto, California and is a City permitted and State Licensed cultivation and nursery operation in the California cannabis industry. Developing isogenic seed strains and automated cultivation methods for the cannabis industry with Core One Labs Inc. a British Columbia company.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStrips™ product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

