Core One Labs' Subsidiary, Core Isogenics Inc., Teams up with Reiziger Pty. Ltd. to Showcase High Yielding Nutritional Cultivation Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Core Isogenics Inc., has begun a highly complex nutritional regimen to accelerate the growth of cannabis plants and increase flower yield and quality.

The Core Isogenics' nursery and breeding rooms are now operational. Approximately 25% of the breeding rooms are now actively involved in a project with Reiziger® Holland to improve harvest yields. This is a significant milestone in the Company's journey to seed-to-sale with increased profitability. The initial project focus will be a twelve-month study matching genetics to nutrients and creating feeding regimens specifically designed for maximum absorption and conversion of nutrients into cannabinoids. The Company has high expectations for this technology and the possible benefits for the CannaStrips™ brand.

The nursery facility is uniquely suited for this type of project with its ability to track the growing conditions in isolated rooms, as well as documenting the feeding schedule and soil condition in order to gather information to accurately assess the cultivation process. This documentation will allow the Company to consistently produce high quality products in every harvest. This consistency is vital to the Company's cultivation model where the goal is a predictable outcome in every harvest.

CEO of Core One Labs Inc., Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "The introduction of Reiziger® and their cultivation technology into our operation is a major step in the growth of Core One Labs. The ability to have Shaun Reid and his team of master Dutch breeders and growers share their decades of experience is extremely valuable and will result in accelerating the Core Isogenics nursery years ahead of what would have been a long learning curve. Most certainly our indoor growing ability will be the primary beneficiary with higher yields and stronger cannabinoid profiles." The Company will continue to update the market on the development of this exciting project.

About Reiziger® Holland

Reiziger® is the first hydroponic solutions for craftsmen. Formulated from the original recipes used at the legendary Seed Bank of Holland in the 1980s, Reiziger® rewards the hydroponic craftsman with unparalleled fruit and flower size with an enhanced flavour and aroma. A collaboration between the original King of Cannabis, the late Nevil Schoenmakers, founder of the Seed Bank of Holland and Reiziger developed the next generation of hydroponic technologies utilising PPX, a patented phosphorus that helps deliver gains in crop strength, colour and size by enhancing the uptake of calcium, magnesium and micronutrients across a wide range of pH values. Reiziger solutions are the choice of master craftsmen since 1984.

About Core Isogenics Inc.

Core Isogenics Inc. is in Adelanto, California and is a City permitted and State licensed cultivation and nursery operation in the California cannabis industry. Developing isogenic seed strains and automated cultivation methods for the cannabis industry with Core One Labs Inc., a British Columbia company.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (like breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStrips™ product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

Core One Labs Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler

CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

InvestorRelations@coreonelabs.ca

1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Core One Labs Inc.