CORE POWER PARTNERS WITH 10-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST KATIE LEDECKY TO CHAMPION POST-WORKOUT RECOVERY

The Katie Ledecky partnership will leverage her authentic recovery moments to help educate and inspire athletes of all levels around the importance of post-workout recovery. These moments will come to life in Core Power's "Champion Your Recovery" campaign. This highly successful campaign invites all who sweat to rise to a whole new level of recovery with Core Power. The campaign is set to launch across digital and social channels this month and television this summer.

The campaign creative celebrates Ledecky's awe-inspiring accomplishments and captures moments when she relies on Core Power nutrition to replenish, rebuild, and recover as she trains for the Olympic Games. In addition to inspiring all athletes by sharing her commitment to her sport, the campaign also aims to continue the conversation on how important nutrition recovery is for all levels of physical effort.

"Whether you're an Olympic athlete training tirelessly for this year's games or hitting the gym to progress your own personal fitness journey, we want to make it clear that the nutrition of Core Power can truly benefit everyone," said Erica Rosskamm, Vice President, Brand Marketing at fairlife. "When we learned that Core Power was already an important part of Katie's training plan, we knew we found a perfect match. Her accomplishments and dedication alone are inspiring, and the way she prioritizes nutrition recovery can be a beacon for all those who work out."

Recovering with a Core Power after a demanding workout has been a part of Ledecky's routine for years. Competing at an Olympic level doesn't come without a strong understanding of how to refuel and recover after training and competing.

"I've been swimming my entire life and as I started training more aggressively, I quickly learned how important nutrition and recovery is in preparing for my next training session," said Ledecky. "Reaching for a Core Power has become a natural part of my routine. It has the protein, electrolytes, and nutrients I need, and it tastes great. I'm excited to officially work with the Core Power team to share how this product has benefited me over the years and inspire all who enjoy fitness to elevate their recovery routine by adding Core Power."

The Core Power campaign featuring Katie Ledecky will run throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

About Core Power

fairlife Core Power ready-to-drink protein shakes are made from ultra-filtered milk, providing high-quality protein to help repair, rebuild and maintain muscle and aid in post-workout recovery. The brand offers two high protein options, including Core Power, which contains 26 grams of protein in 14oz bottles and Core Power Elite, which delivers 42 grams of protein in 14oz bottles. All Core Power offerings are lactose-free, gluten-free, and are made without the use of artificial growth hormones. To learn more about Core Power and how it can help maximize post-workout recovery, visit www.corepower.com .

