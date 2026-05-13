Core Promotes Braithwaite to Chief Commercial Officer

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) ("Core," the "company," "we" or "our") announced the promotion of Robert Braithwaite to senior vice president and chief commercial officer, effective immediately. In this expanded executive leadership role, Braithwaite will oversee the company's commercial strategy, including coal sales and marketing, transportation and logistics, and market development initiatives across domestic and international markets.

"Bob has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, sound commercial judgment, and a deep understanding of the coal industry and our customers' evolving needs," said Jimmy Brock, Core's board chair and chief executive officer. "His experience across sales, logistics, and market strategy has been instrumental to our success, and we are confident in his ability to lead our commercial organization as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy."

As chief commercial officer, Braithwaite will focus on advancing strategic growth opportunities, strengthening customer and transportation partnerships, optimizing commercial performance, and supporting the company's long-term operational and financial objectives. He will continue to report to Mitesh Thakkar, Core's president and chief financial officer.

Braithwaite previously served as senior vice president of marketing and sales at Core, a position he had held since the company's formation via the merger of CONSOL Energy and Arch Resources in January 2025. Prior to that time, he served as vice president of marketing and sales at CONSOL, where he had held various leadership roles in sales and marketing since joining the company in 2005.

About Core Natural Resources, Inc.

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) is a world-class producer of high-quality metallurgical and high calorific value thermal coals for the global marketplace. Core's highly skilled workforce operates a best-in-sector portfolio of large-scale, low-cost longwall mines, including the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, Leer, Leer South, and West Elk mines, along with one of the world's largest and most productive surface mines, Black Thunder. The company plays an essential role in meeting the world's growing need for steel, infrastructure, and energy, while simultaneously serving the resurgent requirements of the U.S. power generation fleet. Core has an extensive and strategic logistical network – anchored by ownership positions in two East Coast marine export terminals – that provides reliable and efficient access to seaborne coal markets. The company's deeply ingrained culture is grounded in safety and compliance, continuous improvement, and financial performance, with an emphasis on stakeholder engagement and stockholder returns. Core was created in January 2025 via the merger of long-time industry leaders CONSOL Energy and Arch Resources and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Core Natural Resources