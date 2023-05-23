CORE REAL ESTATE AND NEW EMPIRE CORP ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING AND COMMENCEMENT OF CONSTRUCTION AT 429 SECOND AVENUE

Located in Manhattan's storied Kips Bay neighborhood, the residential building will be designed by DXA Studio with amenity spaces by Paris Forino.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Real Estate , the leading boutique real estate firm in New York City, in partnership with New Empire Corp , a leading New York-based development and construction management firm building top-quality residential projects, held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction at its newest Manhattan project, located at 429 Second Avenue.

From left to right: Ellen Qian, Founder of One Realty Global, David Fung, COO of New Empire Builder Corp., Joe Morali, Managing Director of Anthony Morali Architect PLLC, Anthony Santiago, COO of New Empire Corp., Paris Forino, Founder of Paris Forino Design, Inc., Bentley Zhao, Chairman & CEO of New Empire Corp., Robin Mui, CEO at Sing Tao Newspapers NY Ltd (1105.HK), Wayne Norbeck, Partner of DXA Studio, Shaun Osher, Founder and CEO of CORE, Kannon Tam, Executive Vice President of New Empire Builder Corp., Shelby Chan, Senior Development Manager of New Empire Corp., Calvin Chan, CIO of New Empire Corp., Leslie Ling, Vice President of Development of New Empire Corp.

The full-service 12-story residential building will be designed by renowned architecture firm DXA Studio , and feature stunning layouts, finishes, and top appliances. Designed and programmed with modern living in mind, the building will offer a robust suite of services and amenity spaces. Designed by Paris Forino , common spaces will include a building roof deck and garden, coworking space, conference and media rooms, as well as a fully-equipped fitness center with steam room and sauna.

"This project brings highly-amenitized living to Kip's Bay in a way we've not yet seen," said Shaun Osher, CEO of CORE Real Estate. "We're catering to a new clientele in Kip's Bay, providing joint spaces for work, play, and beyond. We are delighted to lead the sales and marketing of this incredible new residential building."

"Community spaces and interconnected living is more important today than ever before, and this one-of-a-kind, custom-tailored project fully realizes that philosophy," said Bentley Zhao, Chairman and CEO of New Empire Corp. "We are thrilled to bring this exciting new project to life with such an incredible, world-class team."

About New Empire Corp:

New Empire Corp. is a cutting-edge New York City based development and construction management firm dedicated to building top-quality residential mixed-use projects. Offering an investor and partner focused approach, the one-stop, high-impact developer has successfully renovated and built over 120 residential multifamily projects throughout New York City. New Empire Corp. prioritizes blending impeccable design with superior craftsmanship which has resulted in record breaking luxury living experiences at attainable prices. For more information visit newempirecorp.com

About CORE Real Estate:

CORE is the leading boutique real estate brokerage firm in New York City, marketing and selling over 34 new development projects and generating over $15 billion in residential and commercial sales to date. Founded in 2005, today CORE has over 100 real estate professionals and offices in three prime New York City locations. For more information visit corenyc.com

About DXA Studio:

DXA Studio is a New York City-based architecture firm whose work masterfully and consistently strikes a balance between seemingly opposing forces. DXA Studio's projects combine the art with the science of architecture, design innovation with technical excellence, contemporary considerations with a sense of craft, and a modern outlook with a respect for history and context. The firm was founded in 2011 by Jordan Rogove and Wayne Norbeck, with a focus on authenticity, sustainability and originality in all projects and a belief in the power of architecture to positively influence the lives of all that engage with it. For more information visit dxastudio.com .

About Paris Forino:

Paris Forino has developed a reputation for creating interiors of timeless elegance and understated luxury infused with beauty, light and harmony. She creates fully conceived and exquisitely executed spaces marked by thoughtful consideration of proportion, purpose and emotional experience. Rich details, historical features and clean lines complement a multifaceted and inspired choice of palette, material and texture to result in gorgeous interiors that surprise and delight. For more information visit www.parisforino.com

About Morali Architects:

Morali Architects is an NYC based architecture firm with an expert focus on zoning regulations, building code & constructability founded by principal architect Anthony Morali R.A. We have assisted local clients such as Brown Harris Stevens, Douglas Elliman, Centaur Properties, and Cord Meyer Development navigate the authorities having jurisdiction for over 35 years. Our projects, which range from landmark preservation and renovation to ground-up new construction, are mostly characterized by reflecting a historical precedent fused with modern vocabulary. https://moraliarchitecture.com/

About One Realty Global:

One Realty Global, the esteemed real estate company in New York City known for its expertise in new condominium sales and international buyer platforms. With a reputation for excellence, One Realty Global offers exclusive access to premium properties and personalized service to clients worldwide. Their dedication to delivering exceptional results and their deep understanding of the market make them a trusted partner in the dynamic world of NYC real estate. https://www.onerealtyus.com

