CORE Real Estate Capital Promotes COO Aaron Dixon to President

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Real Estate Capital ("CREC" or "the firm"), a private commercial real estate investor, today announced it has promoted Chief Operating Officer Aaron Dixon to president of the firm. Mr. Dixon has held the COO position at CREC for more than five years and has been responsible for directing all operating components of CREC, including finance, asset management, and investor management. As president, he will be expanding his role as he acquires additional senior level responsibilities.

With more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management, CREC specializes in multifamily real estate investments in secondary and tertiary cities throughout the United States. The firm completed its 50th real estate investment in the fall of 2020.

Concurrently with Mr. Dixon's promotion, Managing Partner Jeffrey Coopersmith's title will become Chairman and Founder, reflecting his broad oversight role at the company. Mr. Dixon and Mr. Coopersmith will collaborate closely as they head the effort to build out the firm's acquisition strategy and manage its investments.

Mr. Coopersmith said, "In the five and a half years that Aaron has been with the firm, he has taken on ever-increasing responsibility and has had a very significant impact on shaping the culture and competence of our company. With our growth continuing to accelerate and our staff expanding, Aaron has proven that he has the ability to prepare us for future opportunities."

Mr. Dixon has deep experience in the financial services industry developing infrastructure and improving efficiency for Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining CREC, Mr. Dixon served as Senior Vice President of REO Operations for Albertelli Law in Tampa, FL.

Mr. Dixon commented, "I am honored by the confidence CREC has shown me, and I am constantly gratified by the group's level of professionalism, knowledge, and dedication to success. I am proud of the premier team that we are building and look forward to working together to deliver on our growth plan."

About CREC

CORE Real Estate Capital (CREC) is a private commercial real estate investor. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm invests through institutional funds and private placements and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in the multifamily and senior housing sectors in secondary and tertiary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has completed 50 investments across 17 states. For more information, visit www.corerecap.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE CORE Real Estate Capital

Related Links

http://www.corerecap.com

