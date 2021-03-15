CORE Real Estate Capital Rebrands As CREC

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Real Estate Capital ("CREC"), a Columbus-based private commercial real estate investor, today announced that the firm has rebranded to CREC from CORE. CREC, with more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management, employs a value-add strategy, specializing in multifamily real estate investments in secondary and tertiary cities throughout the United States.

When the company was founded in 2001, explained chairman and founder Jeff Coopersmith, the name was simply derived from his own surname and the fact that it was a real estate firm. Over time, however, Coopersmith pointed out, the meaning of "core" as a type of real estate strategy increasingly diverged with the firm's actual investment activity.

Mr. Coopersmith said, "It became clear that our acronym did not accurately reflect the firm's identity or strategy, so it made sense to change the way we represent ourselves. We are still the same CORE Real Estate Capital, but we have adopted the unique CREC symbol to better differentiate our brand in the marketplace and avoid the implication that we are only focused on 'core' real estate."

He added, "Our new name comes at an opportune time, as we recently completed our 50th investment, relocated to a new office (in the historic Budd Dairy Building at 1086 N. 4th Street) and re-launched our website (www.crecrealestate.com). In addition, our team has grown with the addition of several new associates, and we are poised to increase our investment activity. We are excited to debut our new CREC identity in 2021."

CORE Real Estate Capital (CREC) is a private commercial real estate investor. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm invests through institutional funds and private placements and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in the multifamily, hotel and senior housing sectors in secondary and tertiary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has completed 50 investments across 17 states.

