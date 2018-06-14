CORE Real Estate Group Launches In Beverly Hills

"We are pioneering the comeback of the boutique brokerage and it's evident based on the interest we've received to date that there is clearly a demand for this approach in the market," said Mr. Lewis. "The majority of the brokerages that exist in Los Angeles today do so to support a few key players rather than the greater good of all the agents. CORE Real Estate Group will be distinctly different in that facet. We exist to help our agents in a way that is unencumbered by a big business approach."

In 2017, the real estate industry experienced one of the highest surges in mergers and acquisitions. On the West Coast, San Francisco-based brokerage Pacific Union International acquired Gibson International, Partners Trust and John Aaroe Group, while New York's powerhouse Douglas Elliman scooped up Teles Properties.

"We've pulled in top talent with decades of experience who will be instrumental in establishing CORE Real Estate Group as a premier residential real estate brokerage in Los Angeles," added Lewis. "Our goal is to empower our agents and help them succeed instead of competing with them for business. We are thrilled to officially open our doors and welcome new agents to the office."

With more than three decades of real estate experience, Lewis has represented some of the world's most notable celebrities, executives and entrepreneurs. He excelled in both sales and branch management at several leading Los Angeles brokerages including Coldwell Banker and John Aaroe Group, as well as founding Worldwide Real Estate with Merv Griffin in 2006.

Establishing itself as a local leader in luxury real estate, CORE Real Estate Group is dedicated to providing home buyers and sellers with unparalleled, personalized customer service. CORE Real Estate Group is located at 250 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit www.corerealestategroup.com.

About CORE Real Estate Group

CORE Real Estate Group is a boutique Beverly Hills-based residential brokerage specializing in high-end luxury residential and commercial real estate. Comprised of more than 30 of the most professional, successful and ethical industry leaders, CORE Real Estate Group is committed to providing clients with care, confidentiality and the utmost attention to service. For more information, visit www.corerealestategroup.com.

