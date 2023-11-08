CORE Saves Record Number of Lives in October Thanks to Region's Unprecedented Generosity

More Than 110 Organs Transplanted and 10K Lives Healed During CORE's Milestone Month

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) announced today that October marked a new milestone for most organ and tissue donors in a single month throughout its service area, spanning western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, New York. The region saw a record number of lives Saved and Healed, fueled by the selflessness of donors and their families along with the tireless work of transplant teams, hospital partners and community volunteers.

In total, 45 organ donors gave second chances to individuals on the waiting list for life-saving transplants, resulting in 113 total organs transplanted during October. Another 137 tissue donors offered healing to 10,000 people. Their generosity will be felt for years to come.

"This is a proud moment for everyone at CORE," said Susan Stuart, President and CEO of CORE. "We hope the entire community will share in that pride, because without heroic donors and donor families, as well as strong hospital partners and transplant teams, none of this is possible. The only way we can continue to break records and save lives is if members of our community sign up as organ, tissue and cornea donors."

One of the 137 tissue donors was a 96-year-old woman, whose last act in her long life was to help someone else through the ultimate gift of donation. Her act of kindness and CORE's commitment to making it possible offer a reminder that anyone can sign up to be a donor, regardless of age, medical history or any other factors individuals might assume disqualify them from registering.

Only half of Pennsylvanians and a third of West Virginians are registered as organ donors, while nearly 2,600 people in CORE's service region await life-saving transplants. One person can save the lives of eight by donating organs and heal the lives of 75 through tissue donation. When a person decides to become an organ and tissue donor, they open a world of possibilities for others. Register as an organ, tissue and cornea donor today at core.org/register.

The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) is one of 56 federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, serving more than five million people in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, New York. CORE coordinates the recovery and matching of organs, tissues and corneas for transplant within our service region and works tirelessly to create a culture of donation within the hospitals and communities we serve. CORE's mission is to Save and Heal lives through donation, ultimately ending the deaths of those on the transplant waiting list, while maintaining integrity for the donation process, dignity for the donors, and compassion for their families. CORE is a winner of the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, a presidential-level award that recognizes non-profits for their innovation and excellence. For more information, visit www.core.org or call 1-800-DONORS-7. 

Katelynn Metz
CORE Marketing/Communications
[email protected]
412-963-3550
202-309-5116

