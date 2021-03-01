Core Scientific Achieves AWS High Performance Computing Competency Status

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific , a leading infrastructure and software solutions provider for artificial intelligence and blockchain that is led by CEO Kevin Turner, the former COO of Microsoft, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) High Performance Computing (HPC) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Core Scientific has demonstrated deep experience helping customers optimize their HPC workloads for performance and efficiency using AWS's elastic and scalable cloud infrastructure.

AWS launched the AWS HPC Competency to help customers easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that provide technology offerings for faster innovation, better agility, and flexibility in areas such as genomics, computational chemistry, financial risk modeling, computer aided engineering, as well as emerging applications such as deep learning, and autonomous driving. The AWS HPC Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

Achieving the AWS HPC Competency differentiates Core Scientific as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: Application, HPC Management, and Foundational Technology.

"Core Scientific is humbled to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS HPC Competency status," said Ian Ferreira, Core Scientific Chief Product Officer of Artificial Intelligence. "Our customers come from an array of important, game-changing industries and backgrounds. By combining the Core Scientific Plexus HPC-Ops software stack with AWS HPC infrastructure, customers can seamlessly run very large parallel workloads."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Core Scientific's Plexus™ is a hybrid-cloud platform that combines AWS with existing on-premises resources customers may own. With a single-pane-of-glass, Plexus provides a consistent workflow across infrastructure, reducing the need to retrain end-users.

Plexus for HPC-ops control plane provides turn-key integration with AWS compute services. This enables customers to manage, orchestrate and run HPC workloads backed by enhanced AWS computing infrastructure. Core Scientific's fine-grained-scheduler supports the capability to run embarrassingly parallel workloads over coarse-grained compute, therefore maximizing customer ROI.

To learn more, please visit https://www.corescientific.com/artificial-intelligence-platform/aws .

