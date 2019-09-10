Core Scientific and SFL Scientific partner to deliver hosted-AI solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific www.corescientific.com has partnered with SFL Scientific to provide customers with high-performance hosted AI Ready Infrastructure. Built on NVIDIA DGX Systems for GPU compute and market leading flash storage technology, Core Scientific now provides AI infrastructure-as-a-service for large scale deep learning and data analytics work. Working with SFL Scientific, data scientists can now develop and train models significantly faster, and utilize much larger data sets, in optimized AI-ready environments.

Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, Core Scientific believes AI and blockchain is changing the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries.

"SFL Scientific's expertise, combined with Core Scientific's hosted GPU solution gives our customers immediate access to best-in-class solutions for deep learning, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. Our AiLab and Core's Cloud for Data Scientists™ empowers data scientists to take on the most challenging problems," said Kevin Turner, Core Scientific CEO.

"This partnership with Core Scientific further enhances the solutions we can offer our respective clients, to help solve complex challenges across every industry and organization. Together we will enable high impact use cases, development of strategic initiatives, and productivity alike," said Michael Segala, CEO, SFL Scientific. "We are enabling an AI augmented future, working with both R&D and executive teams to help them build and scale enterprise AI solutions."

Core Scientific have offered their AiLab and Core's Cloud for Data Scientists™ as a free service for proof of concepts to the right applicants through SFL Scientific.

About Core Scientific , https://www.corescientific.com/

Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain hosting, transaction processing and application development. Lead by a team that has a 10+ year AI success story, Core Scientific provides custom hosting solutions at scale. Core Scientific is pioneering new innovations and best practices in the AI and Blockchain landscape, with advanced capabilities operating infrastructure at scale. Our platform is trusted by large-scale partners around the world to deliver reliable solutions that quickly adapt to dynamic market conditions.

About SFL Scientific

SFL Scientific is a data science consulting and professional services company, providing a broad range of solutions in data engineering, machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence. We provide strategy, prototype, integrate, and manage sophisticated AI solutions by leveraging emerging technology. SFL Scientific was awarded the Americas 2018 NVIDIA Partner Network Service Delivery Partner of the Year Award for developing enterprise deep learning solutions.

SOURCE Core Scientific

Related Links

https://www.corescientific.com/

