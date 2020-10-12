Core Scientific Appoints Former Microsoft GM Michael Trzupek to CFO

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific , the largest digital asset mining infrastructure provider in North America, led by the former COO of Microsoft, Kevin Turner, announced the appointment of Michael Trzupek as Core Scientific's Chief Financial Officer. Michael will report to Core Scientific CEO Kevin Turner and oversee all financial activities including EY audits, acquisitions, finance, tax and accounting. Michael succeeds former CFO Bill Humes, who has worked closely with Michael during the transition.

"Core Scientific is led by an experienced leadership team with a long-standing record of success and I am honored to be joining the company," said Michael Trzupek, CFO of Core Scientific. "I sincerely look forward to building upon the strong foundation Bill has created by working closely with our auditors, suppliers and customers to capitalize on the exponential growth in digital asset mining in North America."

Michael joins the Core Scientific team having most recently served as CFO for Premera Blue Cross, a non-profit healthcare insurer, and interim CFO for Sound Transit, the Seattle Metropolitan public transit agency. Michael also served as Group Vice President at Providence-St. Joseph's Health and Services, one of the nation's largest non-profit healthcare systems where he oversaw accounting, FP&A, tax and external reporting and led the financial integration of the St. Joseph's acquisition.

Kevin Turner, CEO of Core Scientific said, "As we continue building a company known for its compliance, security, stability and integrity, we are thrilled to have Michael bring his passion for technology and wealth of experience to his new role as CFO of Core Scientific. Michael's reputation for being a direct, transparent communicator makes him a terrific addition to Core Scientific and the team looks forward to building a strong partnership with him."

Michael began his career at Intel where he spent ten years in progressive roles in finance which culminated as Senior Controller for the Systems Materials and Manufacturing organization. He then went on to spend seven years at Microsoft where he held the role of General Manager of New Venture Integration. At Microsoft, he was instrumental in improving cost and efficiency within the Xbox business and led a team focused on the acquisition of Nokia. He received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Chicago.

