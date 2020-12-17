Core Scientific Expands Its Fleet of Digital Asset Mining Machines to over 76,000 Bitmain S19 Antminers, Becoming the Largest Miner Hosting Provider in North America

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Core Scientific , the largest blockchain hosting provider in North America, announced that it has executed agreements with Bitmain Technologies Limited (" Bitmain "), the industry-leading blockchain mining equipment manufacturer, to facilitate Core Scientific hosting customers' purchase through September 2021 of over 58,000 additional S19 Series Bitmain Miners in response to demand for Core Scientific hosting services. The purchase agreement will bring total purchases to 76,024 S19 and S19 Pro Antminers for the past 16 months, further elevating Core Scientific's status as the largest provider of hosting services in North America. Through this expansion of its hosted S19 fleet, Core Scientific signals its growing strength, and surpasses all other mining providers outside of China, with the amount of S19 units purchased.

With stable property rights, mature rule of law, stable regulatory landscape, independent judiciaries and competitive electricity pricing, North America has become one of the top destinations for institutional investors looking to participate in digital asset mining. The Core Scientific-Bitmain partnership continues to bring together Core Scientific's expertise in managing large high-performance computing facilities and Bitmain's technology to support clients and further establish North America as a major hub for mining operations.

Kevin Turner, President and CEO of Core Scientific said, "Since our last purchase agreement with Bitmain in June, Core Scientific has witnessed surging demand from new and existing customers in addition to a significant uptick in institutional interest for digital asset mining in North America. I am very pleased to note that over 17,000 of Bitmain's new-gen digital mining machines have been stable and operating efficiently within Core Scientific's facilities. This is instrumental as we compete head-on for global hash rate and solidify our position as the largest hosting provider in North America."

Bitmain's latest model of digital mining machines, the S19 Antminers, are enabling Core Scientific to achieve its ongoing goal of expanding its operational fleet and this new order will bring the total 19 Series computational power hosted with Core Scientific to 7.26 exahash while utilizing approximately 250mW of electricity.

Irene Gao, Antminer Sales Director of NCSA Region, Bitmain, said, "We are honored to be part of Core Scientific's journey as they continue on their mission to advance the digital asset mining industry in North America. Our S19 Antminer machines have demonstrated the ability to securely and efficiently mine for digital assets, and we are confident that our machines will be able to provide exceedingly stable operations for Core Scientific."

In addition to this purchase agreement, Core Scientific has recently been named as Bitmain's only cooperative and in-warranty repair center in North America. This long-standing partnership between Core Scientific and Bitmain represents a step forward in the way both companies serve the needs of the digital mining market.

SOURCE Core Scientific

Related Links

https://corescientific.com

