Core Scientific provides leading software to Fujitsu Australia in its Software-as-a-Service reseller agreement

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific, a leading infrastructure and software solutions provider for blockchain and artificial intelligence, announced today that Fujitsu Australia will resell its industry-leading Plexus™ software solution. Further, Fujitsu Australia will initiate a test-drive cloud powered by its artificial intelligence (AI) hardware stack with Plexus orchestration.

Core Scientific's Plexus is a private-, hybrid-, and multi-cloud platform providing a consistent workflow across AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, reducing the need to retrain end-users through a single interface, all while optimizing infrastructure spend. Plexus software will now be an add-on selection with the purchase of any Fujitsu Australia AI hardware.

"Core Scientific is humbled that Fujitsu Australia has selected to resell our AI and HPC SaaS software," said Ian Ferreira, Chief Product Officer of Artificial Intelligence, Core Scientific. "Plexus provides accelerated return on investment and will empower Fujitsu Australia's customers to run massive, complex workloads quickly and efficiently."

"Fujitsu reviewed a number of advanced machine learning operations (MLOps) solutions and Core Scientific's Plexus stood out. Plexus will let Fujitsu's customers take advantage of the full AI hardware stack in a rapid and seamless deployment environment," said Silke Barlow, Head of Infrastructure Solutions, Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand.

To learn more about Core Scientific's AI operations, please visit https://www.corescientific.com/ai.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific provides high-performance infrastructure that powers the world's leading blockchain companies. Using state-of-the-art facilities, patent pending technology and best-in-class hosting solutions, Core Scientific is primed to power leading edge servers for large scale operations while working to develop enterprise software solutions for the most complex Blockchain and AI challenges. To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

Media Contact:

Carissa Felger / Genevieve Pirrong

Gasthalter & Co.

(312) 319-9233

[email protected]

SOURCE Core Scientific