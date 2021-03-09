Core Scientific Welcomes Ashu Swami as Chief Product Officer for Blockchain

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific , the largest digital asset mining operation in North America, announced today that Ashu Swami will serve as its Chief Product Officer for Blockchain. The move underscores Core Scientific's ongoing efforts to scale up operations and, in turn, help transform the United States into a global digital asset mining leader.

As CPO for Blockchain, Swami, an expert in hardware, storage and networking, will lead the creation of blockchain products and service offerings and will support Core Scientific's growing blockchain-hosting business by providing product and technical leadership.

Swami joins Core Scientific from Apifiny, a leading digital asset marketplace, where he worked as Chief Technology Officer to build out products and connect centralized financial institutions with decentralized exchanges. An expert in hardware, storage and networking, he brings noteworthy experience in the field of digital assets mining. In addition to serving as chief advisor to Intel's mining operations, in 2017 he developed a predictive model for gauging return on investment (ROI) for digital asset mining.

"This is an important moment for Core Scientific as we experience meteoric growth, and I can't think of a more qualified person to bring onto the team, than Ashu," Turner said. "He brings a wealth of blockchain experience and knowledge -- especially when it comes to mining efficiently at scale. We're excited about the possibilities not only for Core Scientific but for digital mining in North America as a whole."

Core Scientific is the leader in customizable infrastructure and software solutions for artificial intelligence and blockchain. Using state-of-the-art facilities, patent pending technology and best-in-class blockchain hosting solutions, Core Scientific is primed to power leading edge servers for large scale operations and the most complex deep learning AI challenges. To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com .

