Core Solutions Launches Ambient Documentation for Behavioral Health

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Solutions, Inc., (Core) is pleased to announce the launch of Cx360 GO, a user-friendly and cost-effective ambient documentation solution designed specifically for providers of mental health, substance use disorder (SUD), and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) services. The Cx360 GO mobile app is available for Apple and Android devices.

Using Cx360 GO, behavioral health clinicians can automatically capture and transcribe case notes in real time, enabling providers to prioritize the delivery of care over time-consuming manual documentation. Once the session is completed, it only takes a matter of seconds to generate a clinical note, which will save individual providers more than 60 minutes every day. This decreases burnout associated with administrative tasks while freeing up time for clinicians to support additional clients.

Developed by behavioral health experts at Core, Cx360 GO enables mental health, SUD, and IDD organizations to seamlessly incorporate ambient listening technology into their electronic health record. Cx360 GO can be used with any EHR with easy upload of notes. For advanced connectivity, Cx360 GO offers seamless FHIR-based integration. The app can also be used as a standalone solution. Setting up Cx360 GO takes about 2 minutes, and no training is required for clinicians to begin using the solution.

"Cx360 GO provides the benefits of ambient listening, like improved clinical outcomes, cost savings, and enhanced operational efficiency, while also eliminating the common challenges and complexities that come with using existing, standalone solutions," says Ravi Ganesan, President & CEO of Core Solutions. "We purposely developed Cx360 GO to deliver an all-in-one, highly intuitive experience that simplifies the dictation and transcription processes."

Cx360 GO also includes Core's AI-powered Symptom Tracker (beta). Run therapy notes through the tool to identify behavioral health symptoms and receive recommended diagnostic considerations. Symptom Tracker then measures the intensity of symptoms, empowering organizations to track symptom changes and trends, which supports efforts to move toward measurement-based care.

Core has removed the barriers preventing behavioral health providers from fully adopting ambient documentation, offering simplicity and no-cost trials and implementation while supporting multiple languages. Cx360 GO minimizes the risk of incomplete or inaccurate records, enhancing compliance and better ensuring optimal reimbursement. Core prioritizes privacy by not using customer data to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. Committed to transparency and responsible AI practices, Core openly addresses key considerations such as data limitations and potential bias.

About Core Solutions

Core Solutions is the progressive leader in transforming the health and human services experience for behavioral health providers, health systems, health information exchanges, care management organizations, state agencies, and others involved in measurement- and value-based care models. Core's artificial intelligence (AI) solutions come embedded in Core's Cx360 EHR, and they also work across all EHRs via industry standard APIs. These AI tools alleviate administrative burden and empower providers to deliver better quality care and "treat to target." The Cx360 advanced, consumer-centric EHR platform simplifies the end-to-end experience, delivers integrated care coordination, improves client engagement, and streamlines reimbursement processes. Learn more at coresolutionsinc.com.

