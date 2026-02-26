Core Solutions Launches the DSP Assist Mobile App for Compliant IDD Service Delivery

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Solutions (Core), a leader in technology solutions purpose-built for the intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) community, is pleased to announce the launch of DSP Assist, a mobile application designed to support accurate, compliant service delivery by direct support professionals (DSPs).

Built by IDD and technology experts and working in conjunction with Core Solutions' Cx360 Enterprise EHR, DSP Assist provides real-time visibility and oversight into DSP services while helping organizations meet electronic visit verification (EVV), documentation, and data access requirements. The mobile app ensures work is completed when and where care is delivered, while protecting sensitive information and strengthening organizational accountability.

DSP Assist requires DSPs to clock in at the service location before accessing the information or documentation of individuals served. At the time of clock-in, the system simultaneously captures GPS coordinates for geolocation, enabling IDD organizations to validate services rendered and reduce risk associated with documentation completed outside of appropriate service settings.

Once clocked in, DSPs can easily access schedules, individual-specific tools, and documentation workflows directly within the app. DSP Assist supports key service delivery activities including time tracking, medication administration, behavioral tracking, goal tracking, daily notes, and individual navigation — all designed to reflect real-world IDD care workflows. Documentation entered through DSP Assist syncs back to Cx360 Enterprise in real time, maintaining a single source of truth without disconnected systems or duplicate data entry.

DSP Assist also supports service delivery in environments with limited or no connectivity. The application continues to function even when offline, allowing DSPs to document care without interruption, with data syncing back to Enterprise once connectivity is restored. Access to information about individuals served remains restricted until staff are clocked in at the appropriate service location, helping protect sensitive data and reduce unnecessary PHI exposure.

"DSP Assist addresses one of the most persistent challenges in IDD care: ensuring services are delivered, documented, and billed accurately while protecting the information of the people DSPs support," says Michael Arevalo, PsyD, Director of Clinical Strategy at Core Solutions. "DSP Assist strengthens accountability and compliance while giving DSPs practical tools that fit how care actually happens. It also reflects our focus at Core Solutions on building technology that improves care and oversight without disrupting daily workflows."

DSP Assist is designed for IDD provider organizations seeking greater operational control, documentation accuracy, and confidence in compliance without adding burden to DSP workflows. With DSP Assist, organizations gain clearer visibility into service delivery, improved confidence in billing and compliance, and stronger alignment between daily DSP work and Enterprise records without making the delivery of care more cumbersome.

IDD organizations can learn more about DSP Assist and see the application in action by scheduling a demonstration.

