Core Solutions Partners with NYU McSilver Institute to Support Use of Evidence-Based Practices within Core's EHR Solution

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Solutions, Inc., (Core) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research at New York University focused on expanding the use of behavioral health evidence-based practices (EBP) within Core's Cx360 behavioral health electronic health record (EHR) solution.

Through the partnership, Core and the McSilver Institute will collaborate on the development of training and workflows to support implementation and use of existing and new behavioral health EBPs for existing and prospective Core clients. Utilizing EBPs provides the opportunity for better health outcomes for those with mental health issues, substance use challenges, and developmental disabilities. These new supports will be embedded into the workflow engine of Core's Cx360 EHR system, providing better evidence-based care guidance for clinicians.

The McSilver Institute, which specializes in addressing the consequences of inequality, racism, and poverty, will assist with the integration of EBPs using Core's platform, help create the workflows for established EBPs, develop training and educational materials, deliver education and training, and provide consulting services to providers using Core systems. Core is developing a training institute for existing and prospective customers to best ensure proper implementation and use of EBPs.

"We are excited about this partnership and its potential to greatly improve the quality of behavioral health care," said Michael Lardieri, LCSW, Senior Vice President of Strategy for Core. "The McSilver Institute brings an impressive level of academic rigor and expertise to the development of EBPs. Through our collaboration, we will expand the number of behavioral health EBPs with specific workflows incorporated into Core's unique Cx360 workflow engine, and educate providers on how to properly incorporate and optimize these practices into their care delivery."

"Ensuring mental health care providers have access to and are able to receive proven ways to deliver high-quality care to their diverse clients is a top priority for the McSilver Institute," said Dr. Andrew Cleek, Deputy Executive Director of the McSilver Institute. "In Core, we have a trusted, committed partner who is helping to advance the state of mental health care. We are excited to be a part of a transformative initiative like this and even more excited for clinicians to take advantage of it going forward."

Core Solutions is the progressive leader in transforming the health and human services experience for behavioral health providers, clients, and state agencies. Cx360's consumer-centric interface simplifies the end-to-end experience, delivers integrated care coordination, improves client engagement, and streamlines reimbursement processes. Learn more at coresolutionsinc.com.

The McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research at New York University is committed to creating new knowledge about the root causes of poverty, developing evidence-based interventions to address its consequences, and rapidly translating research findings into action through policy and best practices. It is the home of the AI Hub at McSilver, which investigates how artificial intelligence-driven (AI) systems can be used to equitably address poverty and challenges relating to race and public health. Learn more at mcsilver.nyu.edu and sign up for updates.

