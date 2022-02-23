Core Solutions Unveils Major Update to its Cx360 Behavioral Health EHR

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Solutions, developer of the next-generation, clinical-focused Cx360 behavioral health electronic health record (EHR) system, is pleased to announce the release of a major update to its flagship product. The secure, cloud-based Cx360 V7.5 platform boasts the addition of several substantial features while providing a more modern and efficient user interface to further streamline quality care and billing.

Noteworthy additions and enhancements to Cx360 V7.5 include the following:

Expanded dashboard templates — Access to hundreds of dashboard templates, allowing users to personalize with performance tracking and reporting that matters most to the organization

— Access to hundreds of dashboard templates, allowing users to personalize with performance tracking and reporting that matters most to the organization Supercharged workflow engine — Better ensure the information required to serve clients is accessible where and when it's needed

— Better ensure the information required to serve clients is accessible where and when it's needed Built-in telehealth — Easy-to-use, HIPAA-compliant and integrated telehealth functionality reduces the number of systems clinicians must use and move between, eliminating unnecessary complexities

— Easy-to-use, HIPAA-compliant and integrated telehealth functionality reduces the number of systems clinicians must use and move between, eliminating unnecessary complexities Predefined, modifiable workflows and forms — Achieve more optimal processes, from medication administration, to managing substance abuse, to behavioral health screening

Achieve more optimal processes, from medication administration, to managing substance abuse, to behavioral health screening Automated ledger and bill generation — Rule-based customization further strengthens this highly requested feature

— Rule-based customization further strengthens this highly requested feature At-a-glance risk assessment and scoring — Quickly identify which clients need the greatest management and population-based interventions

— Quickly identify which clients need the greatest management and population-based interventions Revamped look and feel — Simplifying of complicated business processes helps providers condense their workflows and increase reimbursements

Simplifying of complicated business processes helps providers condense their workflows and increase reimbursements Expedited implementation — Delivers excellent speed to value, shorter training cycle, improved staff adoption, and faster return on investment

Cx360 V7.5 was developed with a focus on helping behavioral health organizations overcome their biggest challenges and capitalize on their greatest opportunities. Nearly 75% of organizations currently report dissatisfaction with their legacy EHR. Cx360 V7.5 removes the complexity, friction, and lack of interoperability that technology tends to create for providers, replacing it with an intuitive, outcomes-focused solution that saves organizations money, delivers a better picture of treatment effectiveness, and gives providers time back to connect with their clients.

"This new version of Cx360 is nothing short of a gamechanger for behavioral health organizations," says Ravi Ganesan, President and CEO of Core Solutions. "Our team set out to build a platform that addressed the top frustrations that organizations experience with their legacy EHR while helping them pursue initiatives that can strengthen clinical, operational, and financial performance. Cx360 V7.5 markedly eases the efforts of documentation while also moving organizations towards measurement-based care."

The platform's new features and the other powerful components included in Cx360 V7.5 are designed to help behavioral health organizations meet the clinical and business demands of value-based care, from establishing effective clinical workflows, to ensuring accurate documentation, to viewing operations trends, to improving collaborative care communication.

Core Solutions is making it easy for behavioral health organizations to add Cx360 V7.5 or switch to it from their legacy system. The company's "try before you buy" experience limits risk, while shorter, flexible contract terms give organizations greater control over their investment.

"We want to accelerate the time it takes to purchase and implement a new EHR system," says Ganesan. "The first step towards this is to remove the risk and friction, and create a provider-friendly process."

Behavioral health organizations interested in learning more about Cx360 V7.5 can request a demo here. Attendees of NatCon22 can visit the Core Solutions booth to experience the platform in person.

About Core Solutions, Inc.

Core Solutions was founded in 1999 to develop an electronic health record (EHR) platform to meet the specific needs of behavioral health organizations and their providers. The company's Cx360 EHR has since become one of the most trusted and reliable systems in behavioral health. This popularity is largely attributable to its modern design, simple implementation and configuration, and ease of use. Core Solutions designs technology with an emphasis on clinician efficiency and a unique approach to streamlining data capture that optimizes billing and presents valuable information to clinicians inside their workflows, thus improving outcomes. In 2022, Core Solutions issued its most significant update to the platform. The launch of the Cx360 V7.5 EHR further redefined what an EHR can do for behavioral health organizations, clinicians, and clients. Learn more at CoreSolutionsInc.com.

