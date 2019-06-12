Core Sound Imaging, Industry Leader in Cloud-Based Medical Imaging, Redesigns Website to Support Continued Growth

According to Core Sound Imaging COO Laurie Smith, the redesigned company website will better meet the needs of medical imaging providers who are looking for information about the company's flagship software service, the Studycast® system. "From hospital networks looking for enterprise solutions to private practices of all sizes, we continue to see strong growth in all segments. Although we've averaged about 40% growth annually, we remain focused on delivering personalized service to every client. That starts with clearly communicating our offering. As the breadth and depth of our offering increase, we need to deliver comprehensive information about every aspect of our imaging workflow solutions."

Aimed at physicians, IT directors, and hospital administrators, the new site offers a comprehensive overview of the company and its leading-edge solutions. In addition to improved navigation and a streamlined look, the new site features detailed descriptions of the Studycast system's key features and clearly outlines benefits for hospitals, clinical specialties, research labs, and education programs. It also offers helpful resources, including white papers and sample study reports.

"We've spent years refining the Studycast system workflow, and we repeatedly hear from clients that it is the most streamlined, intuitive system they've used," said Smith. "We thought it was time our company website lived up to that same high standard."

To learn more about Core Sound Imaging, visit the company website: https://www.corestudycast.com/.

About Core Sound Imaging

Since 2007, Core Sound Imaging has provided leading-edge solutions for the medical imaging workflow, including image storage, a zero-footprint viewer, and a robust suite of interpretation and structured reporting tools. The company's flagship solution, the Studycast system, is currently used by hospitals, private practices, clinical research labs, and education programs in 49 US states and territories and 7 countries.

Media Contact:

Laurie Smith

919.277.0636 x152

laurie@corestudycast.com

SOURCE Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.corestudycast.com

