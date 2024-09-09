Core Sound Imaging Introduces Support for Emergency and Critical Care Workflows in the Studycast System

[New functionality brings support for the entire point-of-care imaging workflow, from admission to final report. Core Sound Imaging will demo the offering live at the ACEP meeting, later this month.]

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Sound Imaging, Inc., creators of the Studycast® system, introduced a new suite of functionality for emergency and critical care imaging exams. This offering includes 15 new reporting templates designed for point-of-care ultrasound exams, designed to comply with published guidelines from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and optimized for mobile and tablet use. The workflow includes built-in QA functionality, enabling clients to efficiently attest to study quality and manage their credentialing requirements.

"We have been hearing from emergency and critical care physicians about the need for improved encounter-based workflows that meet ACEP guidelines and provide intuitive tools for QA and credentialling," said Alyssa Letteri, Product Manager at Core Sound Imaging. "We are looking forward to demonstrating the workflow later this month at ACEP in Las Vegas."

The Studycast team will be demonstrating the new point-of-care workflow in booth #1914 at the ACEP meeting, from September 29 - October 2, 2024. For more information about Studycast for point-of-care, visit: https://www.corestudycast.com/solutions/point-of-care/

About Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

Since 2007, Core Sound Imaging has provided leading-edge solutions for the medical imaging workflow, including image storage, a zero-footprint viewer, and a robust suite of interpretation and structured reporting tools. The company's flagship solution, the Studycast system, is currently used by hospitals, private practices, clinical research labs, and education programs in 49 US states and territories and 7 countries.

