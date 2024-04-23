Core Sound Imaging Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Most Innovative Tech Company

The Studycast system recognized by peers as a Market Leader

RALEIGH, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Sound Imaging, creator of the Studycast system, today announces that Core Sound Imaging was named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Most Innovative Tech Company category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

Core Sound Imaging named a Finalist in the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards

Core Sound Imaging provides their flagship product, the Studycast system, to over 2,000 medical imaging facilities. The company has been disrupting and innovating in the medical imaging and reporting space since 2007. Since the recent launch of the Studycast Integration Program, Core Sound Imaging has been working to democratize access to medical imaging AI solutions across their client base, by enabling turnkey access to seamless integrations with industry-leading tools.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Core Sound Imaging was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."

"It is an honor to be recognized as a finalist for Most Innovative Tech Company," said Laurie Smith, COO at Core Sound Imaging. "We are passionate about providing cutting-edge solutions that enable our clients to provide the highest quality of patient care. It is an honor to have the work of our team recognized."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024 at 1pm EST.

Details about each Finalist are listed at: https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

About Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

Since 2007, Core Sound Imaging has provided leading-edge solutions for the medical imaging workflow, including image storage, a zero-footprint viewer, and a robust suite of interpretation and structured reporting tools. The company's flagship solution, the Studycast system, is currently used by hospitals, private practices, clinical research labs, and education programs in 49 US states and territories and 7 countries.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/ .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

SOURCE Core Sound Imaging, Inc.