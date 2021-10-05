Core Spaces and Grammy-Award Winning DJ White Shadow Launch Exclusive Partnership

CHICAGO and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Spaces, an award-winning real estate company, launched an exclusive partnership with DJ White Shadow (Paul Blair), music producer, musician, songwriter, and DJ. Based in Chicago, Illinois, he is best known as the producer for Lady Gaga's albums, Born This Way and Artpop, as well as his recent single with Pitbull.

DJ White Shadow's collaboration with Core will span across the company's national brands, including Hub on Campus, oLiv, State on Campus, and Heritage Collection properties nationwide. He has curated music playlists specifically for Core Spaces' residents at home and on-the-go through the Lifestyle resident mobile app, Core's hospitality-driven programming, and his playlists will be activating many of the amenity areas within each property. In addition, Core Spaces and DJ White Shadow plan to focus on resident events and exclusive content centered around personal development and creativity.

"I, like most creatives, had a difficult journey coming into my own and because of that, I am always looking for ways to give back," says Blair. "I am excited to share my experiences and insight, and how to create a balanced life with those that are just beginning, or curious how to begin a career in music or the arts."

"We're excited about our new partnership with Paul. Music has a powerful influence on emotional well-being, including improving mood, decreasing anxiety, and managing stress. This partnership further illustrates our philosophy of creating the best possible resident experiences," said Marc Lifshin, founder and CEO of Core Spaces.

Core Spaces continues exploring ways to innovate and create long-term relationships with brand partners, such as American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and CHRISCROSS Foundation. Core Spaces is committed to supporting its residents across the country through its Community and Wellness initiatives - two of the five brand pillars.

"As a people company, this is another way we care for our residents to help them grow and thrive," Lifshin stated.

About Core Spaces

Core Spaces is a vertically integrated company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing residential properties that create a better life for everyone under our roof. From world-class amenities and progressive design to client service with a hospitality-driven approach, Core Spaces provides living spaces and services that create a better daily life for its residents. Its projects are thoughtfully designed, customized, developed, and managed to create extraordinary lifestyle experiences that are as unique as their respective cities. Since its founding in 2010, Core has consistently delivered award-winning developments in top markets across the country. It currently owns and/or manages 37 properties nationwide – totaling over 16,000 units and beds – and has a pipeline of over 33,000 units and beds in various stages of development and acquisition. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com.

About Paul Blair, DJ White Shadow

Grammy Award winning producer, songwriter and artist, Paul Blair (AKA DJ White Shadow) is one of the most sought-after talents in the music industry. His music catalogue of singles and albums have tallied over 50 million streams and sales worldwide. Blair has produced three #1 Billboard Albums and five Top 40 singles. His extraordinary credits include writing and producing for artists of all genres including, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Common, Rachel Platten, Julia Michaels and Pitbull. He collaborated with Gaga on her acclaimed Art Pop album which entered the chart at #1 and has been described as "a celebration and a poetic musical journey." In 2012, he was nominated for a Grammy for his work on Gaga's Born this Way album. He co-wrote and produced six songs for the box office hit, A Star is Born. The album entered the charts at #1 album around the world and he was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Compilation

Soundtrack in 2020. The soundtrack became one of the biggest albums of the 2020s on the US Billboard 200. For more information, visit https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DJ_White_Shadow.

