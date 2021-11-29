Core Spaces Announces Executive Team Updates Amid Wave of Corporate Growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Core Spaces, a leading residential real estate developer, owner and operator with a focus on student housing and build-to-rent sectors, announced today updates to its executive leadership that positions the company to capitalize on its significant growth over the past 18 months. John Wieker has been named Chief Financial Officer, Brendan Miller has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer, Student Housing, and Cliff Payne has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer, Build-to-Rent.

As Chief Financial Officer, Wieker will oversee fundraising, asset management, and financial reporting activities that drive portfolio value across the student housing and build-to-rent platforms. Lucero Castellanos will continue to lead the expansion of the finance and accounting functions across Core's residential real estate platform and will report to Wieker.

As Chief Investment Officer, Student Housing, Miller will oversee the investment activity of Core's student housing development and acquisition businesses, including guiding the firm's investing and disposition strategies. As Chief Investment Officer, Build-to-Rent, Payne will oversee the investment strategy and growth of Core's $2 billion build-to-rent development platform, targeting major growth MSAs across the United States. Both Payne and Miller will report to Dan Goldberg, President of Core Spaces, who oversees the growth of both the build-to-rent and student housing investment and property management platforms.

"We are excited to announce the updates to our executive team. The emergence of our build-to-rent program and growth of our student housing businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the resilience of these residential sectors. The evolution of our leadership team allows us to continue to grow our businesses, deliver for our trusted partners and investors, and provide high-quality living spaces and services that create a better lifestyle experience for our residents," said Marc Lifshin, founder and CEO of Core Spaces.

About Core Spaces

Core Spaces is a vertically integrated company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing residential properties that create a better life for everyone under our roof. From world-class amenities and progressive design to client service with a hospitality-driven approach, Core Spaces provides living spaces and services that create a better daily life for its residents. Its projects are thoughtfully designed, customized, developed, and managed to create extraordinary lifestyle experiences that are as unique as their respective cities. Since its founding in 2010, Core has consistently delivered award-winning developments in top markets across the country. It currently owns and/or manages 37 properties nationwide – totaling over 16,000 units and beds – and has a pipeline of over 33,000 units and beds in various stages of development and acquisition. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com.

