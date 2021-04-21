Core Spaces Announces Strategic Hires as the Company Navigates Rapid National Expansion

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Spaces, one of the nation's leading residential real estate developers and operators, has announced strategic senior leadership appointments as the company continues its strategic and exciting expansion. Residential property management leader, Christine "Chris" Richards, has joined Core Spaces as President of the firm's property management platforms where she will leverage her proven track record of success to guide Core's collegiate, multifamily and purpose-built single-family property management platforms.

Richards is one of the most widely known and tenured executives in the residential property management industry. Before joining Core Spaces, Richards served as a senior executive at Greystar Real Estate Partners overseeing their domestic owned and managed student platform. Prior to that, Richards spent 17 years at Education Realty Trust, (EdR) where she took the REIT from $400 million to $4.6 billion in enterprise value. Richard also serves as a member of the advisory board for College House, a student housing market research platform, and in 2004 co-founded Richards Heating & Air, LLC, specializing in mechanical contracting services for residential communities.

Additionally, Core Spaces' senior leader Ben Modleski will move into the newly created role of Managing Director, Strategy and Research providing critical insights on industry and market performance as the company expands its foothold in the student housing, multifamily and single-family rental sectors.

"Having been with Core Spaces since its inception, it has been incredibly exciting to witness the growth the company has experienced in the past year, let alone in the past decade," said Modleski. "As we look to the future, I am delighted that we will have the exceptional leadership and vision that Chris Richards brings to the table, leading us into even bigger and better opportunities. I am looking forward to collaborating with Chris in taking Core Spaces' unique offerings into new markets and sectors."

Founder and CEO Marc Lifshin said, "We are exceptionally proud to have wooed Chris, a force in the property management industry, to the Core Spaces family. With help from Ben, who has built the foundation of Core Spaces' management portfolio, Chris will leverage her proven track record of expertise and success to take us to new levels as Core Spaces continues to experience incredible growth."

About Core Spaces

Core Spaces is a vertically integrated company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing residential properties that create a better life for everyone under our roofs. From world-class amenities and progressive design to client service with a hospitality-driven approach, Core provides living spaces and services that create a better daily life for its residents. Its projects are thoughtfully designed, customized, developed, and managed to create extraordinary lifestyle experiences that are as unique as their respective cities. Since its founding in 2010, Core has consistently delivered award-winning developments in top markets across the country. It currently owns and/or manages 32 properties nationwide – totaling more than 15,000 units and beds – and has a pipeline of over 32,000 units and beds in various stages of development and acquisition. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com.

Media Contact

Spencer MacDonald

732-300-6461

[email protected]

SOURCE Core Spaces