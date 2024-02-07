Core Spaces Selects Pigment to Drive Smarter Business Decisions and More Efficient Data Analysis

Pigment's agile business planning tools to bring a more holistic view and greater reporting efficiency, freeing teams to focus on long-term growth and innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigment , the business planning platform, today announced a collaboration with Core Spaces, a vertically integrated residential real estate developer, owner, and operator, to utilize Pigment's intuitive modeling capabilities and collaborative workflows to support complex planning and reporting needs and rapid growth.

Prior to using Pigment, Core Spaces experienced a lack of reporting integration and workflow issues, which created significant inefficiencies. In fact, some teams spent as much as 80% of their time on reporting consolidation. Because of this, Core Spaces sought out a new solution to reduce time spent on budgeting and forecasting and to consolidate reporting functions into a single tool.

Pigment's scalable platform will enable Core Spaces' teams to streamline these functions with its easy-to-use interface, flexibility and innovation — creating quicker and more informed business decisions. Core Spaces will not only benefit from having an upgraded business planning solution in place but also from Pigment and Lionpoint's strategic expertise to help its leadership deliver on its vision of providing purpose-built housing for consumers.

"As Core Spaces continues to experience swift growth, an integrated planning tool that puts everything in one place was long overdue to drive better efficiency, internal controls, transparency, reporting and analytics," said Merritt Poole, managing director and head of FP&A at Core Spaces. "Pigment's market-leading platform and approach to business planning will be transformative for us. We pride ourselves on using the best possible tools and like to find innovators in their own spaces that share our high growth and nimble mentality, making Pigment the perfect choice."

"Pigment and Core Spaces share an innovative culture that recognizes the importance of the collaborative, agile mindset needed to grow a business in strategic and proactive ways," said Eléonore Crespo, co-CEO and co-founder at Pigment. "With Pigment's platform, Core Spaces' teams can stop spending time on low-value tasks that don't drive the business forward. Instead, they will benefit from our smarter and more accessible business planning tools, allowing them to align with their rising trajectory and focus on what matters most — bringing their customers a better experience for years to come."

Now more than ever, leaders across industries need to make strategic business decisions, plan ahead accurately and mitigate risks while steering their business through challenging markets, amid increasing demands for increased results. Despite these pressures, a recent study showed that 53% of finance leaders feel they lack access to the right tools for the evolving needs of their business. To alleviate these unnecessary pressures, Pigment provides a 360-degree view, allowing them to efficiently collaborate and adapt to change.

"As Core Spaces continues to experience rapid growth and expand into new areas, they required an integrated planning system that would be both user-friendly and capable of handling complex scenario analysis without limitations. With its latest features, Pigment offers a platform that is easy to manage across teams," said Mitch Max, Executive Director at Lionpoint Group, a global strategy, technology, and operations consulting firm specializing in the financial services market. "We believe that Pigment is an excellent fit for Core Spaces, and we expect that the implementation of this platform will be transformational and accelerate the pace of change within their organization."

Pigment has doubled its customer base over the past year as it continues to expand its offerings with AI and other leading technology. Core Spaces joins a growing list of globally-known clients, including Klarna, Miro, PVH (including brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein), Airtable, Figma and more, who all use Pigment's modern, flexible solution to plan, drive growth, and future-proof their business.

About Pigment

Pigment is a business planning platform that provides organizations with the tools needed to intuitively and intelligently build and adapt strategic plans. Industry-leading companies like Klarna, PVH, Webhelp, Figma, and Poshmark use Pigment every day to quickly get an accurate picture of their business, make better decisions, and focus more on executing strategy in a rapidly changing world. Learn more at www.pigment.com .

About Core Spaces

Core Spaces (Core) is more than a real estate company, it's a people company. Where building relationships is just as important as building properties. From researchers and architects to designers and operators, Core is made up of risk takers and dreamers who are on a mission to invent the future of living. Everything Core does stems from this culture of collaboration and innovation, and the drive to constantly improve the resident experience. This unique approach has led to creating spaces and services that are redefining the way people live.

Founded in 2010, Core is a vertically integrated company, focused on acquiring, developing, managing, and lending across the student housing and build-to-rent ("BTR") sectors. Its residential communities feature world-class amenities, progressive design, and hospitality-driven client service. In its award-winning student portfolio, Core currently owns and/or manages over 37,400 beds – and has a pipeline of over 35,000 beds in various stages of development. Core's BTR division currently has approximately 4,000 homes under development and in its pipeline in high growth metros across the country. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com .

