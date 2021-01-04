Core Specialty Announces Key Appointments Within Property Division; Building Out Property E&S Capabilities and Adding Experienced Personal Lines Fronted Programs Executives

CINCINNATI, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") announced today that several key roles have been filled within its Property Division, led by Alison Oliphant. The Company had previously announced its plans to launch this division ahead of the start of the 2021 renewal cycle. David Phillips and Christopher Muller have joined Core Specialty as Senior Vice Presidents of Property Underwriting. Additionally, Laurence Bunin and Adam Tyburski have joined as Co-Heads of Personal Lines Fronted Programs.

David Phillips was most recently E&S Property Head for Pioneer Underwriting where he was responsible for building underwriting strategy, product, and execution. Prior to that he helped build Maxum Specialty E&S Property following his time with Arch Specialty, Wellington Underwriting, and J. Linneman & Company.

Chris Muller joined Core Specialty from the property E&S division of Axis where he was the Southeast Unit Manager responsible for a team of underwriters; including the coordination and execution of underwriting strategy. Prior to Axis, he spent time with Lexington, Ironshore, and Montpelier Re.

Laurence Bunin most recently was an original founding executive of Spinnaker Insurance Company in 2015. As the Senior Vice President, he was responsible for developing and underwriting multiple-party fronted insurance deals, and was responsible for deal economics and P&L. These efforts resulted in the ultimate sale of Spinnaker in August 2020.

Adam Tyburski, also a co-founder of Spinnaker Insurance Company, served as the Chief Underwriting Officer. Mr. Tyburski strategically steered growth for both new and renewal business, while actively underwriting each program to manage balance sheet exposure, resulting in an industry coveted "A-" rating from AM Best.

Alison Oliphant stated: "The additions of Dave, Chris, Laurence and Adam are keys to our success as we execute our well thought out strategy. Dave and Chris's collective E&S underwriting experience will allow them to lead our underwriting team to be the E&S property market of choice for our broker partners. Laurence and Adam bring significant tenure and insight for our property fronting business."

Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Core Specialty commented, "We announced our intention to build a market-leading property division under Alison's leadership in August and I am very pleased that the Property Division will be active at the outset of the 2021 renewal cycle. By adding Adam and Laurence, we add two executives with hands-on experience starting up and building a successful property fronting business which will further contribute to our growth in 2021 and beyond."

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

Contact:

Sam Reinhardt

Associate Vice President

Prosek Partners

+1 646 818 9244

[email protected]

SOURCE Core Specialty Insurance Holdings

Related Links

http://www.corespecialty.com

