Core Specialty Announces Stephen Moore as President, D&O Management Professional Liability Division

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") announced today that Stephen Moore has joined as President, D&O Management Professional Liability. Stephen most recently was Vice President at Hallmark Financial Services and brings 20 plus years of experience across the Director & Officers Liability, Fiduciary Liability, Surety, Employment Practices Liability and Private Equity lines of business for publicly traded, private and not-for-profit organizations. Prior to Hallmark, Mr. Moore was with RLI Corp. and AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Commenting on Mr. Moore's appointment, Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited that Stephen Moore has joined Core Specialty to lead our D&O business unit. More careful limits management on the part of incumbent carriers has resulted in the need for additional market capacity and market sources indicate that the third quarter of 2020 was the 11th consecutive quarter of year-over-year price improvement for D&O at a time when terms and conditions are also improving. Our D&O business achieved rate increases of approximately 50% through the first nine months of 2020, and we are pleased to have Stephen's leadership in this market."

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com .

