Core Specialty Announces Van Spanos as Vice President of Newly Formed Excess & Surplus (E&S) Product Liability Group

CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") announced today its newly formed excess & surplus (E&S) primary Product Liability group led by Van Spanos. Spanos has joined as Vice President and will be responsible for managing all facets of this business, including direct oversight of the underwriting team dedicated to the E&S Product Liability market segment.

The Product Liability line will operate as a component of Core Specialty's existing Excess Casualty Division.

Commenting on Van's addition, Todd Dixon, President of the Excess Casualty division, said, "I am looking forward to working with Van as we build a market-leading specialty insurance company. Van is an accomplished insurance executive with a proven track record of building successful product liability insurance businesses from the ground up. He has spent his career in product liability and brings extensive experience in underwriting and distribution."

Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "There is a clear market opportunity in commercial product liability. Van is an executive we know well and will lead a team that will continue to build on our strategic and dynamic vision for Core Specialty."

Spanos was most recently with Tokio Marine Insurance, where he served as the Vice President of National Product Liability. In this role, he was responsible for starting the Product Liability division. Prior to joining Tokio Marine, Spanos spent the previous sixteen years with Great American Insurance serving as a Divisional Vice President.

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

Contact:

Sam Reinhardt

Associate Vice President

Prosek Partners

+1 646 818 9244

[email protected]

SOURCE Core Specialty Insurance Holdings