Core State Holdings, Corp. Launches Innovative Cryptocurrency Donate Module for PTPShopy

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core State Holdings, Corp., a leading innovator in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency solutions, today announced the launch of its pioneering 'Donate' module on PTPShopy. This new feature is available only for registered non-profit organizations that have a Tax Number, enabling donors to deduct their donations from their income.

"Since 2020, crypto-philanthropy has been ahead of the crypto markets every year. For example, in 2022, crypto donors collectively donated $172 for every dollar of bitcoin's market value, which is 41% more than in 2021. This market continues to grow in 2023-2024."

What sets the crypto donation module apart is its compliance with the regulatory standards of any country overseeing organizations that collect donations. The developers of PTPShopy have taken into account all the requirements of these regulatory bodies. Donors, a business or an individual, can make donations in over 100 cryptocurrencies while choosing to receive an Income Tax Receipt from the fundraiser or continue to remain anonymous.

Non-profit organizations have the opportunity to create two tools for collecting donations - a button and a link. They can place these tools on various online platforms, send through email campaigns, and also capitalize on social media to collect donations. This allows them to use numerous marketing resources for fundraising, thereby increasing the amount of donations. For the whole setup process, organizations will need only 20 minutes to register and create a campaign to start collecting donations.

The new Donation functionality is also available to all clients operating our white label crypto payment gateways. They will be able to also expand their capabilities in increasing their Revenue. A plugin for the Shopify E-Commerce platform is launching this week. It will enable those using Shopify to start accepting cryptocurrency.

For more information about the PTPShopy Donate module and to start your campaign, visit PTPShopy Accept Donations.

About Core State Holdings, Corp.

Core State Holdings, Corp., based in Ontario, Canada, is a software development company specializing in blockchain services and products since 2017. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Core State Holdings, Corp. is committed to advancing the global mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

