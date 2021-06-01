Core Strengths for Outlook Brings Relationship Intelligence Directly to Your Inbox
This new add-in allows teams to receive personalized communication tips for effective meetings, messages, and conversations.
Jun 01, 2021, 08:00 ET
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Strengths announced today, June 1, 2021, the release of their Microsoft Outlook Add-in, an integration that will connect the Core Strengths Platform directly to a user's Microsoft Outlook inbox. The add-in will offer real-time communication tips for business professionals to tailor emails and prepare for meetings based on a recipient's preferred communication style.
"With the release of our Outlook integration, we are providing Relationship Intelligence where and when people need it - improving interactions in real-time," said Tim Scudder, Core Strengths Principal. "Effective communication will be paramount in keeping teams connected post-pandemic, whether working virtually or in-person."
Core Strengths' Microsoft Outlook Add-in allows users to:
- Receive personalized tips to help write engaging emails that resonate with anyone in their organization
- Better prepare for meetings with the knowledge of what to do, what to say, and what to avoid
- Understand how to approach difficult conversations
- Master multiple communication styles and build trust
According to Microsoft's 2021 Work Trend Index, anonymized collaboration trends between billions of Outlook emails and Microsoft Teams revealed that companies have become more siloed than they've ever been before. While interactions with our immediate teams strengthened throughout the pandemic, those with our distant networks have diminished. Experts warn this lost connection hinders innovation as a result of less collaboration and group brainstorming. Core Strengths for Outlook allows teams to communicate more effectively, navigate conflict, and improve their interactions to deliver their best work together.
Core Strengths for Outlook will be available in the Microsoft AppSource starting June 1, 2021. For more information on the add-in, visit the AppSource link here.
About Core Strengths: Since 1971, over five million people worldwide have experienced the power of Core Strengths to help make their relationships more meaningful and productive. Through their award-winning SDI 2.0 assessment and breakthrough team-coaching platform and training, Core Strengths helps organizations align people development with their culture and business strategy for better results through relationships.
