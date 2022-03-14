Core Strengths Releases a Coaching Solution for Managers

Their new solution provides question banks and templates to help managers guide conversations with ease. Intuitive and accessible coaching tools help all team leaders (not a select few) grow and develop talent at scale. And Core Strengths provides a ready-made model targeted at individual motivation and strengths to help managers of all experience levels coach each person effectively.

"Every people manager is a coach, whether they know it or not. Organizations benefit from manager coaching, and employees expect it. We envision a world where each one, regardless of time constraint or experience, can become a great coach that builds strong team relationships and helps shape winning organizations." - Dr. Tim Scudder, Principal and Author

Core Strengths Coach leverages proven science and simple technology to empower managers to grow talent and improve retention. Their new tools help managers:

Master the coaching mindset to improve coaching consistency

Tailor their approach to the coachee for better results

Strengthen trust in each coaching relationship

Navigate conflict productively

Guide effective coaching conversations with ease

Core Strengths Coach will be available starting today, March 14, 2022. For more information about the release, visit https://www.corestrengths.com/solutions/coaching/ .

About Core Strengths: Since 1971, over five million people worldwide have experienced the power of Core Strengths to help make their relationships more meaningful and productive. Through their award-winning SDI 2.0 assessment and breakthrough team-coaching platform, Core Strengths helps organizations align people development with their culture and business strategy for better results through relationships.

