Core to 4th Industrial Revolution, All Blockchains in One Place! 2018 BKC Blockchain Korea Conference

The 2018 BKC, hosted by Asia Economic TV and supervised by Ether Lab and GBIC, looks at the potential of the blockchain, the most popular technology in the 4th industrial revolution, and explore the future direction of government and businesses on the changing added value across our society

The conference is prepared in two parts, and in the first part, Seong-jun, Park, president of Dongguk Univ. Blockchain Research Center, will hold an opening ceremony followed by a special lecture. For investors and anyone interested in Cryptocurrency, Zachary Fallon, a former SEC Rep., Finance Ministry of Japan, and Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK, as well as Dae-je, Jin, the head of the Korea Blockchain Association, have prepared special lectures to look at the present and future of the Blockchain.

Part 2 will be divided into three sections: Section A [The Present and the Direction of Development in Blockchain Industry in Korea], section B [Legalization, 'Good Regulation' to Nurture the Ecosystem of Blockchain], and section C [Crypto Exchanges, How to Complement?]

Networking time with participating speakers is also available after each section. Networking will begin with the closing and proceeding of Kyoung-soo, Kim, CEO of the Ether Lab, and Shin-hye, Lee, CEO of the GBIC.

Shin-hye, Lee who supervised the event, said "As it will be held by Ether Lab, the largest Blockchain community in Korea, and Asia Economic TV, which specializes in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency issues, there is no doubt that it will be a perfect place to get up-to-date information and future prospects on the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency."

Mr. Kim also said, "Unlike the existing conference, many prominent figures such as lawmakers, Blockchain Association, professors, lawyers, tax experts, Blockchain developers, and leading companies are participating in this event.", "It will be a place where we can get a quick glimpse of the various figures' views on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency."

Meanwhile, the 2018 BKC is currently undergoing early bird ticket sale and tickets can be purchased at 50% discount through the official website and the onoffmix.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-to-4th-industrial-revolution-all-blockchains-in-one-place-2018-bkc-blockchain-korea-conference-300653270.html

SOURCE Ether Lab