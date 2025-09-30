CORE X PREMIER: The Hidden Backbone Supporting DFW During the State Fair's $680M Economic Surge

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Fair of Texas is one of the region's largest cultural and economic events, generating nearly $680 million in economic activity and drawing 2.4 million visitors in just 24 days. While the spotlight shines on Fair Park's rides, food, and festivities, the ripple effects stretch across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

Restaurants see packed tables. Grocers stock more for both locals and visitors. Hotels run at capacity. Beverage distributors and food suppliers face round-the-clock demand.

Unseen backbone: CORE X PREMIER powers DFW supply as 2.4M visit the State Fair of Texas. Post this

Behind the scenes, cold storage makes this possible.

CORE X PREMIER, a DFW-rooted cold storage facility, provides the refrigerated capacity, food safety, and supply chain continuity that allow DFW businesses to absorb the surge of millions of extra people while also serving the 8 million residents who call North Texas home.

"Most people see the fun of the Fair, but they don't see the infrastructure it takes for the area to thrive while welcoming 2.4 million additional visitors," said Ron Buford, at CORE X PREMIER "We're proud to be part of the unseen backbone that helps restaurants, grocers, and distributors keep up with demand, ensuring the region runs smoothly during one of its busiest seasons."

Beyond the Fair, with its 200,000 sq. ft. of cold storage space and 27,500 refrigerated and frozen pallet positions, the company plays a year-round role in ensuring resilience during holidays, sporting events, weather surges, and everyday demand across North Texas.

For more information, visit [ CORE X PREMIER ].

LinkedIn

SOURCE CORE X Partners